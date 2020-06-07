LOREAUVILLE — A 3.49-pound bass catapulted Coteau Bass Club member Joey Trahan and his guest to a bass club tournament win May 30 at Lake Fausse Pointe.
That bass, the biggest of the day among the 12 bass club boats on the water, anchored a five-bass limit that weighed 9.01 pounds.
The victory helped Trahan stay atop the standings in the Angler of the Year race for 2020. The former AOY, who has accumulated 375 points through the first four tournaments of the 12-tournament season, is followed by Keith Altazin with 330.
Altazin and his guest finished second in the latest tournament with five bass at 7.73 pounds. Robbie Mayer, fishing alone, was third with three bass weighing 7.46 pounds.