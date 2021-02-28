COTEAU HOLMES — With a heavy and what he describes as a broken heart, Tee Roy Savoy made an adjustment recently to the flyer for this year’s Big Bass Classic at Lake Fausse Pointe.
The Coteau Holmes outdoorsman, as personable as you will find in the Teche Area, renamed the annual fundraising bass tournament the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic. The BBC’s director since 2015, who has been involved many years in the tournament format unique to Acadiana, is honoring his wife, Jackie Chatagnier Savoy, who succumbed to a long battle against cancer and died Feb. 1.
“I called Chris to add that on the top — I switched the date and put a little memorial,” Savoy said this past week. He was referring to Chris Vedrines of New Iberia, another area outdoorsman with a big heart who volunteers to post events, bass club results, etc., on social media.
Jackie, her husband and their two sons coped with the deadly disease nearly five full years. Savoy, sons Sy Savoy, 34, and Ry Savoy, 27, and countless relatives and friends have been mourning the death of his wife of 35 years for a month. He said the name change was inspired by a Carencro outdoorsman who has been a huge supporter of the annual fundraiser, which benefits Lydia Cancer Association and Acadiana Hope for A Cure. Neil Carret, who was born and raised in Abbeville, pointed out that while she was able Jackie was always up at 4 in the morning on BBC day to help her husband and support staff run the event in the mid-2010s. Carret filled in as an interim BBC director a few years ago and continues to help around the scale and HQ.
This year’s Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic is being held at its latest date ever on April 17, a Saturday. Since it was founded by Elvis “Top Rod” Jeanminette, the BBC was held before mid-March, typically in late February.
This weekend is the weekend Savoy originally chose 1 ½ months ago as the date for the BBC. But he noticed the Legends on the Lake tournament was scheduled for Saturday and today is the Louisiana Bass Cats Open.
He wanted to avoid any conflicts so scheduled the Jackie Savoy Memorial BBC for April 17 with headquarters as usual at Marsh Field Boat Landing.
Savoy said he never considered giving up on the event before or after his wife’s death at age 52. He was by Jackie’s side at home and on every trip to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
“No, actually, it is the opposite, you know? I want to. I’ll be able to do that type of stuff. My duties on earth have been cut in half. It was a little difficult but I did all I could,” he said.
Sy Savoy of Loreauville has been staying many nights with his father since his mother’s death. Until Tuesday, his father’s 55th birthday.
“I said, ‘Go back to your house. I’m old enough,’ ” the elder Savoy said with a chuckle.
Sy Savoy committed to doing his part to make the upcoming fundraising event even more of a success. He will post up-to-date results at the scale each hour on Facebook, his father said.
“He’s going to do the hourly thing on Facebook so if you’ve got any kind of service at all then you can keep up with each hour,” said the elder Savoy, aware that the last few years have been challenging because a local radio station that provided up-to-date results of each hour parted ways with the BBC.
Joining Sy Savoy and Carret as volunteers so far are Tee Roy Blanchard and Angels Mayeaux, who have been very active the past several years helping run the event. The tournament director is hopeful more volunteers jump on the bandwagon because he plans to be fishing the event for the first time in a long time.
“At the funeral home, Tee Roy Blanchard and Neil Carret said, ‘Somebody’s going to have to weigh in (man the electronic scale) because we’re going to fish,’ ” Savoy said about his plans to fish with Carret.
Savoy and dozens of others who have volunteered for the event are hopeful more sponsors, donors, volunteers, etc., get on board to join the fundraising effort. For more information on how to help call him at 519-3107.
Savoy’s goal is to grow the BBC, once known as the Top Rod Big Bass Classic that has evolved into the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic. On his Facebook page Feb. 23, he wrote: “Eventually we’ll make this tournament the best local tournament around. We have help from the heavens!”
On Wednesday, he elaborated on some of his future plans, which include making it a two-day event with an outdoor show across the road from the boat ramp/parking lot.
“Eventually, we’ll make it something people are jealous about,” Savoy said. “Now would be a good time for a party because there’s nothing going on but COVID crap. … A little music going on, a little booths set up, what not …?”
This year’s format will be different than any of the previous years of the original BBC. After last year’s BBC, Savoy tried another one on for size a few months later with a tweaked format by adding a five-bass limit division.
There was enough positive feedback after that event to include the extra division in this year’s Jackie Savoy Memorial BBC. Each boat’s bass that hit the scale during the hourly weigh-in are counted with no culling.
Otherwise, $250, $150 and $100 will be paid for the first-, second- and third-biggest bass each hour for eight hours.
The five-fish stringer payout, based on a 40-boat field, will be 50 percent ($1,000), 30 percent ($600) and 20 percent ($400).
Entry fee per boat is $150.