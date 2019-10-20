Titanic struggle

When quarterback Brennon Landry hit Makholven Sonn with a 44-yard touchdown pass with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter, it looked like the Westgate Tigers had top-ranked Lakeshore right where they wanted.
With that completion, Landry was 3 for 3 through the air for 106 yards and two scores, the first coming on a 55-yard bomb to Kayshon Boutte, who breezed past double coverage to bring Westgate within 7-6 halfway through the quarter.
That second touchdown put Westgate on top 13-6 and the Tigers seemed on their way to a second-straight upset of the No. 1 team in Class 4A.
Lakeshore quarterback Christian Westcott had other ideas, however.
Westcott, who scored his team’s first touchdown on a 26-yard burst, added four more scores and rushed for 178 yards on 26 carries for the Titans (7-0), who prevailed 35-13.
“(Westcott) is a tough guy,” Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. “He forces you to have to play the run first. He did a good job of finding creases and breaking tackles. Our guys didn’t do a good job of tackling.”
During the game, the Titans were able to convert seven times on third down while holding Westgate (5-2) to three first downs in the second half.
Lakeshore also intercepted two passes and took advantage of a short field when an errant snap sailed over the head of Jordan Doucet, who was able to recover the ball, maneuver for sufficient room, and get a punt off.
Westgate was clicking on offense early.
The Tigers drove 65 yards in four plays on their initial drive for a touchdown.
After forcing Lakeshore to go three-and-out on its next possession, WHS took the lead when Sonn caught his second consecutive pass on the 78-yard drive.
Boutte led the Tigers with 91 yards on five catches. Sonn added 78 yards on three receptions.
But the Titans dominated the time of possession.
Running back Max Lowery gained 150 yards on 26 carries for Lakeshore, which accumulated 328 rushing yards and 58 through the air.
“We weren’t physical,” said Westgate coach Ryan Antoine. “They were the more physical team tonight. They came down here, ran the ball down our throats, and controlled the clock. They flipped the field and did a better job executing than us.
“It was a playoff atmosphere game. There’s a good chance we’ll see these guys again. That may happen and we’ll have to be ready. We have to do a better job of focusing and not pressing too hard. I thought we pressed too much and didn’t stay true to what we try to do with them controlling the clock and converting third downs.”
Landry finished with 175 yards passing. Junior running back Kevion Sophus gained 29 yards on his first six carries but was held to minus-one yards on four carries the rest of the night.