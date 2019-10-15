METAIRIE — Latavius Murray was a little tired.
But he still energized the New Orleans Saints running game.
Murray missed practice Friday and got little sleep Thursday and Friday nights because he was with his fiancée Shauntay Skanes, who was giving birth to their first child. Their son, Marley, was born at 11:06 p.m. Friday.
“It was a long, long process sitting in the hospital just kinda playing the waiting game,” Murray said. “But once she gave birth, everything just went away. You’re just happy that you had a healthy baby.”
Murray rejoined his Saints teammates for the trip to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars on Sunday. Starting running back Alvin Kamara entered the game with a swollen ankle and “tweaked” a knee during the game, according to head coach Sean Payton. Kamara kept playing, but was limited and finished with 31 yards on 11 rushes.
So Murray, signed as a free agent in the off-season, got his most work of the season. He was named a game captain, carried the ball eight times for a team-high 44 yards and caught three passes for 35 yards in a 13-6 victory.
“I was definitely inspired,” Murray said. “When you have a new life coming into the world that you created, it’s definitely a different feeling for sure.”
New Orleans had just 11 rushing yards on eight carries in the first half, but finished with 104.
“There was definitely an emphasis (on the run game at halftime),” Murray said. “We know we need to establish the run-game, regardless of who we are playing, if we want to be successful on the offensive side of the ball.”
Cook finds the end zone again
TE Jared Cook was a significant contributor for the second consecutive game.
He didn’t score a touchdown and was mostly unproductive during the first four games of the season before catching his first touchdown in a win against Tampa Bay last week.
He found the end zone again Sunday for the game’s only score – a 4-yard toss from Teddy Bridgewater that broke a six-all tie early in the fourth quarter.
Cook also caught a pass for a 20-yard gain and first down that helped New Orleans run out the clock on its fourth consecutive victory.
Cook was wide open and Teddy Bridgewater lofted a soft pass over the pass rush.
“It felt like the ball was in the air for 20 seconds, really,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “It seemed like it took forever. It was a big play just to get the first down and keep the drive moving.”
Fournette can’t get to 100 either
Former LSU RB Leonard Fournette had a career-high 225 yards rushing against Denver two weeks ago.
He had 108 yards rushing against Carolina last week.
On Sunday against the Saints he had 70 yards.
And the streak continues.
It was the 32nd consecutive game in which the Saints opponent did not have a 100-yard rusher.
Saints kicker keeps rolling
Saints K Wil Lutz made both of his field-goal attempts, giving the Saints 3-0 and 6-3 leads before they finally found the end zone.
He tied Rian Lindell for the NFL record for consecutive field goals made on the road with 34.
Lutz now has 100 career field goals, joining Morten Andersen (302), John Carney (168) and Doug Brien (123) as the fourth Saint to reach that milestone.
Notes
Thomas Morstead punted six times for a 41.8-yard average and five of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line. … DE Cameron Jordan sacked Gardner Minshew II twice, giving him 76.5 career sacks. That tied him with LB Pat Swilling for third in team history.
, trailing only LB Rickey Jackson (115) and DE Wayne Martin (82.5). … This is the first time New Orleans has started 5-1 in consecutive seasons.