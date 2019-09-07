It's time for fans to begin nominating players for the Haik, Minvielle & Grubbs Law Firm/Daily Iberian Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first week of the high school football season.
Nominations conclude Monday afternoon. Players must play for Teche Area high schools.
To nominate a player, scroll to the end of this story where you can log in to your account, create an account or post anonymously. Follow the onscreen instructions for posting.
PLEASE LIST WHETHER YOU ARE NOMINATING A PLAYER FOR OFFENSE OR DEFENSE AND INCLUDE STATISTICS OR REASONS OTHER THAN "HE HAD A GREAT GAME" OR "HE'S A GREAT KID." Be as specific as possible.
From the list of nominated players, the sports staff of The Daily Iberian will select the top choices for inclusion in an online poll at www.iberianet.com/sports beginning Monday afternoon. Fans then vote through mid-day Thursday, when the polls close. Voting must be done via the online poll at www.iberianet.com/sports. Votes posted as comments at the end of the story asking for nominations do not count toward Player of the Week totals.
The offensive and defensive players receiving the most votes from fans are named Players of the Week. Winners are announced in Friday's Daily Iberian and then online Friday afternoon.