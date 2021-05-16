Tigers won 21 games, answered a lot of questions

SULPHUR — A five-run second inning and a four-run fourth inning were more than enough for top-seeded Doyle High to take control of the LHSAA Class 2A semifinals and beat No. 5 seed Loreauville 11-1 Wednesday at the LHSAA State Baseball Tournament at McMurray Park.
The loss knocked the Tigers out of the playoffs one game short of the state title game for the second time in three years.
“In the end, Doyle had the better team that game,” LHS coach Rob Segura said. “They just were the better team. They took advantage of our mistakes, which is what good teams do.”
Jahari Williams scored a run in the top of the first for LHS.
Doyle responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead and then hit Loreauville with five runs in the second to go up 7-2.
The big problem for LHS was the fact that the Tigers had runners on base but couldn’t get that one hit needed to get them home.
Riley Marcotte took the loss for Loreauville as he allowed seven runs, only four earned, on four hits in 1 1/3 innings. Jesse Pelous pitched the final 2 2/3 innings of the five inning game and allowed four runs on three hits.
Williams, Garrett Blanchard, Bronson Louviere and Luke Dowling had the only hits for Loreauville in the game.
With the loss, Loreauville finished the season with a 21-10 record.
“We had a really good season this year,” Segura said. “We had a lot of questions going into the season and we had a number of players step up and take leadership of this team.
“We overachieved. We probably shouldn’t have gone as far as we did, but it is a testament to the players and what they accomplished when they put their minds to it.”