BATON ROUGE — LSU will travel to Eugene, Oregon, to play in the regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament, the NCAA announced Monday.
LSU (34-22) is the No. 3 seed in the Eugene Regional will play second-seeded Gonzaga (33-17) Friday in a first-round matchup at 9 p.m. Top-seeded Oregon (37-14) will face No. 4 seed Central Connecticut State (28-13) at 4 p.m. Friday.
Friday’s games will be streamed live on ESPN3, and they will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.
Louisiana Tech will be one of the 16 NCAA Regional host sites for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship for the first time.
Fresh off hosting the 2021 Conference USA Baseball Tournament, the new J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park will play host to postseason baseball for the second straight weekend.
The Bulldogs (40-18) play No. 4 seed Rider (23-16) at 6 p.m. Friday. No. 2 seed North Carolina State (30=17) plays third-seed Alabama (31-24) at 2 p.m.
Southern University (20-28), winners of the Southwest Athletic Conference tournament, also made the field as the No. 4 seed in the Austin Regional and faces top seed Texas (42-15) at 1 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network. No. 2 seed Arizona State (32-20) plays No. 3 Fairfield (37-3) at 6 p.m. in the other game in the regional.
McNeese State earned a bid by winning the Southland Conference baseball tournament and travels to Fort Worth, Texas, to play in the regional hosted by No. 6 national seed TCU.
The Cowboys (32-28) play the host Horned Frogs (40-17) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Oregon State (34-22) is the No. 2 seed in the regional and faces No. 3 seed Dallas Baptist at 1 p.m. Friday in the first round.
McNeese rolled through the SLC tourney with a 4-0 mark and captured its second consecutive title,
The Cowboys are making their second straight NCAA postseason appearance and fifth overall. The previous trips came in 1988, 1993, 2000, 2003, and 2019.
“Going to TCU, it’s exciting,” said all-conference second baseman Nate Fisbeck. “Obviously the goal is to go in there and win it but regardless, we’re getting McNeese on the map.”
Fisbeck is one of 12 seniors and 15 players who played on the 2019 team that went 0-2 at the Nashville Regional and losing both games by one run.
“That’s exactly why we came back,” he said. “Losing in the Vandy regional last time, to go 0-2 in that it was a little bit disheartening. To be able to be back this year, hopefully we can change that and make a run.”
Head coach Justin Hill has led the Cowboys to three championships in five years (2017 regular season title and tournament championships in 2019 and 2021) and is excited about the opportunity, especially with everything he and his team have had to overcome this season.
“I’m glad we’re going anywhere,” he said. “We get to play the host team right out the gate. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. It’s one of the best places you can go to. We have a tall task ahead of ourselves against the national seed and against the other teams that are in there. We’re ready to go.”
TCU won the Big 12 Conference with a 17-7 record and defeated Oklahoma State 10-7 in the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday.
The Horned Frogs will be making their 17th NCAA regional appearance and have appeared in five College World Series (2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017).
Dallas Baptist posted a 37-15 record this season and won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title in four straight games. The Patriots are making their 10th appearance in the postseason and seventh straight.
Oregon State (34-22) is making its 20th appearance in the regionals and its second NCAA visit to TCU in postseason play. The Beavers have made seven College World Series appearances and are three-time national champions (2006, 2007, 2018).
McNeese will be playing TCU for the first time in school history. The Cowboys are 1-6 vs. Dallas Baptist with the last meeting in 2011 and are 1-0 vs. Oregon State with that game played in 1991 and McNeese winning 6-5 in 11 innings in Lake Charles.
Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday to Monday, if necessary.
The national top 16 seeds in order are Arkansas (46-10), Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi State (40-15), Texas Tech (36-15), Stanford (33-14), Notre Dame (30-11), Old Dominion (42-14), Ole Miss (41-19), East Carolina (41-15), Oregon (37-14), Florida (38-20) and Louisiana Tech (40-18).
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the way with nine teams selected. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has eight participants, the Pac-12 has six participants and the Big 12 and Conference USA each have four teams in the field. The Big Ten Conference has three teams while the American Athletic, Atlantic Sun, Big South, Big West, Metro Atlantic and Missouri Valley all have two teams in the field.
Grand Canyon, NJIT, Norfolk State, and Presbyterian are making their first appearance in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, while Nevada is making its first appearance since 2000.
Florida State has the longest consecutive streak with its 43rd straight appearance. Other notable consecutive streaks include Vanderbilt (15) and Florida (13).
Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 8 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
Texas is hosting for the 28th time, while Louisiana Tech is hosting for the first time.
Stanford is second in the field, hosting for the 19th time, while South Carolina is hosting for the 18th time and Mississippi State is hosting for the 15th time since the NCAA went to the regional format in 1975.
Ole Miss is hosting for the 10th time while Arkansas is hosting for the ninth time. Hosting for the eighth time includes TCU, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt with Arizona, East Carolina and Tennessee each hosting for the sixth time. Notre Dame is hosting for the fifth time but the first since 2004.
Seven schools — Arkansas, East Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Stanford, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt — each hosted in 2019. There was no championship in 2020 due to COVID-19.
There are 30 Division I Conferences that receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 34 at-large selections. The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.