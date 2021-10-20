Tigers look to play better on defense against athletic WSM

LOREAUVILLE — Loreauville High School puts its perfect record on the line Friday when the Tigers (7-0, 3-0 District 7-2A) visit West St. Mary (3-4, 1-2).
Last week, the Wolfpack surprised Catholic High by taking a 12-0 lead in the first half before the Panthers rallied to win 14-12.
“I wasn’t surprised by that at all,” LHS coach Terry Martin said. “This year is no different at West St. Mary. They always have athletes.”
Martin has been impressed with WSM senior quarterback KayShawn Pierre.
“He’s lined up all over the place but I think they’re better suited with him at quarterback,” Martin said. “He looks like a taller version of the Franklin quarterback — Zylan Perry. (Pierre) can throw it a mile, and he runs really well.
“West St. Mary has four good receivers and a good running back with a quarterback who can escape the pocket. When he starts scrambling, it makes it difficult for our guys because they might have a tendency to get out of position, and then the ball gets thrown over their head. It’s very concerning.”
Even though LHS got past Delcambre 42-13 last week, Martin is further concerned about his run defense after the Panthers gained almost 200 yards on 354 carries. Delcambre quarterback Parker LeBlanc did the lion’s share of the damage with 119 yards and a TD on 12 rushes.
“I don’t think we played quite as well defensively last week,” Martin said. “Delcambre has a lot of misdirection. It’s easy for defensive players to end up with their eyes in the wrong place. We missed a few tackles, too.”
Martin wants to see his defense be more consistent from week to week. In Week 3 and Week 6, the Tigers earned 41-8 and 34-0 wins over Kinder and Catholic High. In Week 4, however, the Tigers nipped Franklin 47-42 and in Week 5, LHS outlasted Kaplan 27-20.
“That’s the story of our season,” Martin said. “We’re good one week, not so good the following week. What it comes down to is getting better at the fundamentals.”