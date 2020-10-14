Tigers look to do better job of taking care of ball

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville High School Tigers are trucking along with a 2-0 record after a 42-18 romp over Franklin in the District 7-2A opener on Sunday.
The game was moved to the later date because of Hurricane Delta.
“I fully expected both teams to be sluggish,” LHS head coach Terry Martin said. “When you give kids four days off, they probably stay on their phones all night.
“I expected both teams to struggle. It was also hot. The projected high was 93 degrees. It didn’t get that hot, but it was hot.”
Martin said his team can’t continue to be careless with the football.
“It was upsetting that we put it on the ground five times,” he said. “Luckily, we lost only one fumble. We hadn’t had any turnovers this season until then.
“We’re going to do even more in practice with ball security. We’re going to treat this as a fundamental week more than anything else.”
The Tigers (2-0, 1-1 in 7-2A) used superior depth to pull away from Franklin (0-2, 0-1).
“They only had about 25 kids,” Martin said. “We were able to make plays and pull away. The heat kind of got to them after a while.
“Their quarterback is a phenomenal athlete, but he had some cramps. The layoff affected both of us. You combine the layoff with the hurricane and we both struggled.”
Calep Jacob continued to excel at quarterback for LHS.
“He threw four touchdown passes,” Martin said.
“Three went to Collin (Jacob). One went to Bryan Patout on a secondary read. We were expecting a lot of man-to-man coverage and zero-man, so we had plays to beat that built into our gameplan.
“Calep read the defense and got it to Patout after the first man was covered. Bryan then broke a tackle. Collin had another long gain on a screen. Jaylyn James had two short touchdown runs, but we didn’t run it as effectively as we wanted.”
The Tigers have shown off a wide array of weapons during the first two weeks. In the season-opening win over Morgan City’s Central Catholic High School, Chris Anthony ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Collin Jacob has four TD catches and is averaging almost 100 yards receiving per game.
The Tigers travel to Houma Christian (0-2, 0-1) this week.
“They’re a 1A school that was forced to move back up to 2A during the last reclassification,” Martin said. “We’re trying to focus on us getting better. We need to take better angles when we tackle. Franklin had some great athletes and when we hit them, they didn’t go down.
“We have to wrap up. On offense, we didn’t run the ball that well, but Franklin’s interior line had something to do with that. They average about 270 lbs. and then they have (Gharin Stansbury) coming off the edge. Gage Romero did a good job of holding him in check. There was one play where he smashed our running back, but it was a missed assignment.”