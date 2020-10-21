Tigers hope to be fully healthy for game at STM

For the first time this season, the Westgate Tigers could be at full strength on Friday when they visit St. Thomas More in the Tigers’ District 5-4A opener.
After a narrow loss to undefeated NISH in Week 1, WHS has breezed to two easy wins vs. Tara and Denham Springs.
In all three games, the Tigers have been without key starters, although head coach Ryan Antoine hopes that will change Friday.
“We’re hoping to have everyone back,” said Antoine, who didn’t have the services of all-district running back Kevion Sophus during the first two weeks after the senior was exposed to another student with COVID-19 issues.
“Sophus rushed for 102 yards vs. Denham Springs,” Antoine said. “He ran pretty well. We had been using a running back-by-committee (approach) with him out.
“He was fresh and anxious to be out there. Dedrick Latulas and Steven Antoine have been running well, and that gives us three good backs. Sophus missed senior night in Week 2 and missed the NISH game. He would have been a big help.”
Antoine also hopes to get all-state center Ashton Francis back for this week.
“I don’t know if we’ll have him,” the WHS coach said. “He has a calf sprain. Francis is a powerful player at 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. He runs well, moves well and blocks well.
“He’s a program kid who has gotten better every year. He made All-State as a sophomore and is just an amazing kid. He’s autistic and that doesn’t stop him at all.”
STM (3-0) is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and received four first-place votes in this week’s LSWA poll. Top-ranked Edna Karr received five first-place votes. Westgate is ranked ninth.
Last year, Westgate knocked off then No. 1 STM 24-21 on a 27-yard field goal by Connor Scott with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter.
Led by defensive back Blayne Delahoussaye, the Tigers held STM star receiver Jack Bech (7 receptions, 66 yards) to his lowest output of the season.
Bech, a four-star Vanderbilt commitment, has been on fire this year. Last week, he totaled more than 200 yards receiving in STM’s win at Catholic-Baton Rouge.
“We’re going to have to go out and play a perfect game,” Antoine said. “They’re a good team. They’re coached well. We know we have to play a tough, physical game because STM is a tough, physical team that has been beating top teams pretty handily.
“They beat Catholic-Baton Rouge last week, and that’s one of the top teams in the state. That gives them momentum.”
Delahoussaye and Scott have graduated, but Brennon Landry and Danny Lewis are back. Both had big games vs. STM last year with Landry completing 26 of 38 passes for 195 yards yards and a TD.
Lewis added a touchdown run and converted on a fourth down carry on the drive that set up Scott’s game-winning field goal.