Tigers dominate Port Barre in first game of regional playoff series

LOREAUVILLE — Loreauville dominated Port Barre in every phase of the game in a 16-0 rout in Game 1 of a Class 2A second-round playoff series on Friday.
In the first inning, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs for clean-up hitter Jordy Broussard, who ripped a grand-slam over the left-field fence for a quick 4-0 lead.
“It was a fastball right down the middle,” Broussard said. “It felt really good. We had a lot of energy and were up the whole game.
“We knew it was a big game. We have to take every game one-by-one. That’s what we did. We came in and handled business.”
Sophomore left-hander Riley Marcotte pitched a complete game no-hitter, his first off the year, with 10 strikeouts for No. 5 seed LHS.
“I felt really good,” Marcotte said. “I had been waiting all week for an opportunity to play. My guys started it early with that big first inning. After that, it was smooth sailing.
“It definitely wasn’t my best game of the year. On paper, it was my best performance. Three walks is three too many in my book. Hopefully I can take what I did here and get better next week.”
Marcotte, who recently spun a one-hitter versus Ascension Episcopal, threw first-pitch strikes on 48 of his 70 pitches against the No. 12 seed Red Devils.
“He threw well tonight,” Segura said. “His fastball was good. He had great location. Although he struggled with his slider at the beginning, he found it towards the middle of the game and was able to spin a couple in there to keep them off-balance.”
The Tigers (18-8) scored nine runs in the second inning and three more in the third. Eight different Tigers collected hits, with Jahari Williams going 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Port Barre (13-13) starting pitcher Gabe Lachney lasted only 1.1 innings after he allowed 12 runs.
“Offensively, we scratched those four innings in the first inning,” Segura said. “That was huge, to touch the plate first. It takes a lot of pressure off. Everybody can kind of relax and go compete at the plate.”
Cameron Trahan had two hits, stole two bases and scored two runs. Leadoff man Hunter Freyou reached base on all three at-bats and scored twice for LHS, and Aiden Dooley had a second-inning double and finished with four RBIs.
“(Dooley) and I had a talk this afternoon during batting practice,” Segura said. “We were talking about the nine-hole being a really tough out. How that puts a lot of pressure on the opposing team.”
Marcotte said the offensive production made it easy for him to relax on the mound.
“You can’t ask for more than that,” he said. “The whole season, there have been a lot of games where it’s one or two guys getting multiple hits. Tonight, it seemed like a group effort.
“One through nine, everybody was raking. Some of our junior varsity guys were raking the ball. You can’t ask for better run support from your team.”