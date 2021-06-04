Tigers arrive in Oregon, practice at local JUCO

EUGENE, Oregon — The LSU baseball team arrived in Oregon Wednesday and held a two-hour evening workout at Linn-Benton Community College as the Tigers prepare for the NCAA Eugene Regional.
The Tigers, the No. 3 seed in the regional, will face second-seeded Gonzaga at 9 p.m. today at the University of Oregon’s PK Park.
LSU was 28th in the NCAA RPI while Gonzaga is 27th.
Top-seeded Oregon will face No. 4 seed Central Connecticut State at 4 p.m.
Today’s games will be streamed live on ESPN3, and the LSU game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.
LSU coach Paul Mainieri said that junior right-hander Landon Marceaux (6-5, 2.26 ERA) will start Friday’s game on the mound for the Tigers. He will be opposed by Gonzaga junior right-hander Alek Jacob (7-1, 2.82 ERA).
“Their pitcher is crafty, and he’s going to make it hard on us, so we’ve got to figure out a way,” Mainieri said. “We worked today on some things that would help us against a pitcher like this, and hopefully we can have success against him. We’ve got to get hot for three days in a row offensively; that’s what I’m hoping we can do out here.”
Today’s game marks the first baseball meeting between LSU and Gonzaga. The Tigers are 6-2 all-time against teams from the West Coast Conference - LSU is 3-0 vs. St. Mary’s, 2-0 vs. Pepperdine, 1-1 vs. BYU and 0-1 vs. Loyola Marymount.
LSU is in the NCAA Tournament for the ninth straight time and for the 33rd time overall.
The Tigers were an NCAA Tournament Top 8 National Seed for an NCAA-record six straight seasons from 2012-17 and LSU has won six national championships (1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009), the second-most in NCAA history.
LSU has the second-highest all-time NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.707) winning 157 games and losing 65. LSU has a 99-24 (.805) all-time record in NCAA Regional games, including an 86-17 (.835) mark at home regionals and a 13-7 (.650) record in regional games on the road.