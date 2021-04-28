LOREAUVILLE — Monday night’s Class 2A first-round playoff game between No. 5 seed Loreauville and No. 28 seed Port Allen started out poorly for the homestanding Tigers.
The visiting Pelicans scratched out a run in top of the first inning to take a quick 1-0 lead over LHS.
It quickly got better.
Batting around in the bottom of the first, Loreauville blasted Port Allen pitcher Kevin Kent for eight runs, scoring nine times overall in the inning to take control of the game and cruise to a 17-4, five-inning win. The Tigers roll into a second-round, best-of-three series against Port Barre this weekend.
Port Barre beat Delcambre 6-2 Monday to advance.
“It was pretty big that they were able to scratch that run in the top of the first and then for us to come back and score nine in the bottom,” LHS coach Rob Segura said. “That kind of squashed some of their momentum.”
The Tigers added two more in the second and six in the third to push the lead to 17-1 before Port Allen scored two in the top of the fifth inning for the final margin.
Seguar was happy that his 2021 team, which doesn’t have a lot of playoff experience, came through in the first round win.
“I think that we have one guy that started a playoff game in the past so it was good to see the players get out and play key roles in getting the win,” Segura said.”
Surprisingly, Loreauville had only eight hits but was able to take advantage of eight Port Allen walks and four Pelican errors in scoring 17 runs.
Leading the LHS hit parade was Garret Blanchar with two hits and three RBIs. Jahari Williams and Jordy Broussard each had two hits, including a double each, and two RBIs, and Bronson Louviere had a double and two RBIs.
“Our kids have gotten better each day and that something that we preach,” Segura said. “Just get better today. Don’t worry about anything else, just get better today.”
Blanchard started on the hill and went three inning for the Tigers. After giving up the run in the first, he shut down the Pels for two more innings before giving way to Cole Broome, who pitched the final two innings.
“Garret throw the ball well,” Segura said. “He threw 39 pitched in three innings and then we brought in a sophomore who needed some experience and threw strikes.”
Segura said that the second round series would take place Friday and Saturday. A single game Friday night with the second game and the if necessary third game would be Saturday. The LHS coach said he wasn’t sure about the times of the games because he hadn’t talked to the Port Barre coach.