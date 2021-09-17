Westgate senior Carson “Rocky” Romero is looking forward to his last Bayou Berry Bowl.
But at the same time, he’s looking forward to getting back onto the field and back into a starting spot for the Tigers as a receiver.
“The week of the (fall) scrimmage, I hurt my thumb,” Romero said. “I was out for a week or two and I had to work my way back up.
“I’m back healthy and back starting on special teams but I have to work my way back into the starting lineuo.”
Romero played special teams last week in the win over West St. Mary and was slated to get into the game but the clock ran out before he could get into the game as a receiver. something he hopes to change this week against NISH in the annual Bayou Berry Bowl.
“I’ve been working my tail off this week even with us missing a practice Tuesday due to the weather.
“All I can do is work hard to get into the game.”
Even though Westgate enters the Berry Bowl off of a win, Romero feels the team could have done better last week.
“Last week was a good win but, in my opinion, it could have been a better win,” he said. “From a defensive perspective we gave up too many points and from an offensive perspective we could have scored more points.”
With NISH on the schedule for tonight, Romero feels that the team is ready to go.
“We just have to show out,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.
“I know they are practicing hard this week to beat us but after them beating us last year, that can’t happen again this year.”