New Iberia Senior High’s Quinton Cook hasn’t been very happy with how the NISH football team has performed over the first two weeks of the season.
“It’s been kind of rough,” he said. “We’ve been kind of beating ourselves more than anything. We’ve had people miss plays, miss assignments, stuff like that.”
Even last week in the loss to St. Martinville Senior High, though there was a bright spot for the senior defender.
“Last week was the first time that we really executed,” Cook said. “We didn’t quit on plays, we didn’t miss assignments. But coming our of halftime, I thought that we got a little down on ourselves and we got lax when we should have been up.”
With the loss to SMSH, NISH heads into the Berry Bowl with an 0-2 record looking to get that first win of the season before entering District 3-5A play next week.
“That’s what I want,” Cool said. “I just want that first win under our belt before we open district. I really looking forward to get after them in the Berry Bowl.
“We won last year so the plan is to go for two wins in a row.”
One thing Cook knows is that being part or the rivalry means that there is a constant noise between the two cross-town schools.
“It’s all the time between the two schools,” he said.
Cook also plays basketball for NISH and has played Westgate on the court as well. But it you ask him which sport he prefers to play Westgate in, one sport stands out above the other.
“Definitely football,” he said. “That’s my sport. Plus, I know that I can change the outcome of the game in football.”
So how does Cook feel about NISH’s chances to change the 0-2 start into something positive for the Jackets.
“YOu have to work, you have to grind,” he said. “You have to have the mindset that we can change things. That’s all it takes.”