For the first time LSU and UL Lafayette are both ranked in both the Associated Press and USA Today AFCA Coaches preseason polls.
LSU is ranked No. 16 and UL is 23rd in the preseason Associated Press poll, which was released by the news organization on Monday.
Last week the USA Today Coaches Poll ranked the Tigers No. 13 and the Cajuns No. 23.
The Tigers open the season on Saturday, Sept. 4 against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with the game to be broadcast on FOX.
The Ragin’ Cajuns open the season on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Texas. Kickoff in Austin is slated for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.
This marks the 21st consecutive season the Tigers start the year ranked in the Top 25, a streak that dates back to 2001.
LSU is one of five Southeastern Conference teams in the AP Preseason Top 25, joining No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, and No. 13 Florida. The Tigers host both Texas A&M and Florida in Tiger Stadium this year.
The Tigers return 18 starters and 54 letter winners from last year’s 5-5 squad that capped the year with wins over Florida and Ole Miss.
UL is ranked in the AP preseason poll for the first time in program history.
After failing to receive a vote in last year’s preseason poll, the Ragin’ Cajuns finished the 2020 campaign ranked No. 15 in the nation after compiling a 10-1 overall record and a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt play.
The team broke into the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time since 1943 following a huge Week 1 victory, upsetting then No. 23 Iowa State, 31-14, in Ames on Sept. 12.
Under head coach Billy Napier, The Cajuns won a share of the Sun Belt Conference championship —the championship game was canceled due to COVID positive tests in the Coastal Carolina program — its third-straight Sun Belt West Division title and its second-straight bowl victory, a 31-24 win over UTSA in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
In addition to their final AP Poll ranking, Napier’s team finished the campaign ranked No. 16 in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the College Football Playoff, the team’s highest ranking in all three polls.
Beginning on Oct. 19, 1936, the AP Top 25 Poll is the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.
Six Ragin’ Cajuns games, four of which will be played at Cajun Field, have been selected for national broadcasts during the 2021 season.