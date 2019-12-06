Thursday night was girls’ soccer night in the city as Highland Baptist, New Iberia Senior High, Catholic High and Westgate all played host to soccer matches.
Highland Baptist played host to St. Martinville Senior High; NISH played host to Vermilion Catholic; Catholic High played host to Opelousas Catholic and Westgate played host to St. Thomas More.
At Highland, Madison Champagne had four goals and two assists as the Lady Bears beat SMSH 9-1 to improve to 2-1-1 in its first varsity season.
Dusti Abshire, Maegan Champagne, Bella Breaux, Hilary Hebert and Evie Miller each scored a goal for HBCS in the win.
St. Martinville fell to 0-1-2 on the season.
At NISH, Carmen Williams, Kimberly Marin and Maggie Sruble each had a goal as the Lady Jackets beat VCHS 3-1 to improve to 2-3 on the season.
At Catholic High, Anna Broussard scored three goals and had three assists as the Lady Panthers beat OCHS 8-0 by mercy rule to improve to 3-1-2 on the season.
Also scoring for CHS in the win were Tyler Lissard with two goals while Anna Baquet, Emma Broussard and Madelyn Moore each had a goal for the Lady Panthers in the win over the Lady Vikings
And at Westgate, St. Thomas More beat the Lady Tigers 8-0 to fall to 0-3 on the season.
Soccer season continues with games next week in the Teche Area for the boys and the girls teams.