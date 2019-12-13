Thursday night basketball was the order of business as Loreauville boys took on St. Edmund of Eunice and New Iberia Senior High girls battled cross-town rival Westgate.
In Loreauville, the Tigers took advantage of several turnovers and missed opportunities from the visiting Blue Jays to take the 47-34 win to improve to 2-2 on the season as the Tigers head to Covenant Christian tonight for another non-district contest.
At NISH, the Lady Jackets jumped out to a 14-7 first quarter lead and cruised to the 46-24 win to improve to 5-4 while Westgate fell to 6-2.
Basketball action continues today throughout the area as NISH boys travel to Lafayette to Northside’s Big Dave Tournament to play Northwest High; Highland Baptist heads to Berwick; St. Martinville goes to New Orleans to face LW Higgins; Delcambre goes to Crowley to face Northside Christian and ESA heads to Alexandria to face Grace Christian.
In girls action, Westgate plays host to Cecilia; Highland Baptist heads to Berwick; Loreauville goes to Centerville and Northside comes to Erath.
Basketball continues Monday in the area as NISH plays as exhibition against a high school team from Australia; West St. Mary plays at Breaux Bridge and Highland Baptist travels to Loreauville.
In girls action Monday, Franklin plays host to Cecilia and Jeanerette travels to Morgan City. Games continue all week long next week.