Thurman known for being good coach, person

Coach Fay “T-Model” Thurman, who led New Iberia Senior High School to state baseball championships in 1973 and 1975, died Friday morning in Monroe.
Thurman, 85, was well-known not only in the Teche Area but around the state, and remembered as someone who enjoyed helping others — coaches, players and friends — when asked.
“Coach Thurman was a very well-known person, and I think he was a mentor to a lot of young coaches in the area and even around the state,” said Greg Boudreaux, who joined the NISH coaching staff in 1985 as a football and baseball assistant and later head baseball coach. “When we would go to clinics and to baseball games and football games and everything, the few times I went with him, everybody knew him. It was like knowing the president of the United States, almost.
“The man was not only a good coach, but he was a good person, too. He tried to help as many people as he could. I know there are a lot of former baseball, players, athletes, and even students that would say the same about him.”
Thurman is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Frances, and two children, son Jerry and daughter Kelli, as well as two grandchildren.
A 1956 graduate of Sicily Island High School, Thurman played baseball at Northeast Louisiana State College, later Northeast Louisiana University and now the University of Louisiana at Monroe. After coaching at Holly Ridge High School starting in 1961, Thurman was hired as a football assistant coach at NISH in 1967 and in 1970 organized the NISH baseball program.
The Yellow Jackets won district baseball championships in 1971-73 and 1975, and NISH went 129-25 under Thurman from 1971-76 in the state’s largest classification (4A at the time, and now 5A). He was named district Coach of the Year in those four district championship seasons and was the 1975 Louisiana High School State Baseball Coach of the Year, and a finalist for national Coach of the Year honors in 1975 as well.
“What you saw is what you got (with Thurman),” Boudreaux said. “I know he helped me a lot, making my transition. I was a young coach, roughly 30 years old when I went to New Iberia High, and he helped me a lot with the differences from being at a 4A-5A level (after being at a) single-A/double-A level. I’m just glad to call him my friend.”
Thurman was named the school’s athletic director in 1976, and was Region 5 High School National Athletic Director of the Year in 1985. then worked on the Iberia Parish School Board staff from 1986-97, retiring as the system’s Director of Personnel.
Boudreaux said that after Thurman and his wife moved back to the Monroe area to be closer to family, he didn’t forget all the friends he had in the Teche Area.
“He always made it a point to come back down for events like that (reunions and Hall of Fame events, because he liked to see some of the old ballplayers that he had coached, and reminisce on good times at Senior High.”
A 2002 inductee into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, Thurman was inducted into the NISH Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
Visitation is set Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. A Masonic service begins at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.