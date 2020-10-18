Three turnovers lead to HBCS loss in opener

With neither Highland Baptist nor Westminster Christian able to stop each others’ offenses, Friday night’s season opener and homecoming game for the Bears came down to three big plays that all went the Crusaders’ way.
First came a fumble late in the third quarter after Highland quarterback Myles Liggans was shaken up and taken out briefly. The Bears had gotten the ball close to the red zone before the fumble that Westminster recovered at its own 35. Six plays later, WCA was in the end zone and extending its lead to 35-27.
After each team scored a touchdown, Westminster then tried an onside kick. WCA seemed to have touched the ball before it went the required 10 yards, but officials ruled Highland had touched it and Westminster came up with possession at the Highland 49. It took only two plays to go the distance with Cade Lyons racing 42 yards for the score to push the lead to 49-35.
Then came another onside kick, this one recovered by the Crusaders at the 44, which Westminster again converted into a touchdown to make the final score 56-35.
“We couldn’t stop them, they couldn’t stop us, unfortunately, we had three turnovers,” HBCS head coach Rick Hutson said. “They had no turnovers. Even when they were up 7 at 42-35 and they onside kick, I don’t know if they got the call right there or not, but our kid said he didn’t touch it. I thought that was the key to the game, because if we get the ball right there I really believe we’re going to go down and score, and we’re going to go for 2 at that point and try to take the lead with under 5 minutes left in the game.”
Before that late stretch of three straight touchdowns, the only thing that had stopped either team’s offense was the halftime break.
Westminster rolled up 473 yards on the ground, starting with an opening series that covered 69 yards in 10 plays, nine of them rushes. The one-yard TD by Bryant Moore made it 7-0 following the point-after by Gabriel Proffitt.
It took five plays for the Bears to answer, with Liggans hitting Kylyn Jones for 25 yards and the touchdown to make it 7-all at the end of the first quarter.
Cade Lyons capped a 16-play, 79-yard scoring drive with a one-yard carry to give WCA a 14-7 lead.
It took only 19 seconds of playing time for Highland to answer, with Liggans connecting with Jones for an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the first play following the kickoff. The PAT by Parker Perry knotted the score again.
Lyons scored his second touchdown on a two-yard carry to finish off an eight-play, 68-yard drive for a 21-14 Westminster lead.
But again Highland had the answer, and again it took only one play to go 80 yards. This time Liggans threw a screen to the left side that Kale Decuir turned into a touchdown, with only 36 seconds run off the clock between the Westminster score the HBCS TD. The point-after try was blocked but Highland was within 21-20 with 2:19 left in the half. The Crusaders ran out of time and downs at the end of the half near midfield.
Those quick strikes may have hurt as much as they helped, however.
“In some respect that may have hurt us a little bit, scoring too quick,” Hutson said. “They were driving the ball for long segments at a time, and then we’d go score in one play and throw our defense right back out there. But I’ve never been one to say you have to score slowly. If you can score right now, you need to score right now.”
Highland, which had won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half, put together a seven-play scoring drive to open the second half and take the lead for the first time. Liggans connected with Keelan Preston for the score on an 11-yard pass with 9:24 left in the third quarter and Perry tacked on the PAT for a 27-21 lead.
Westminster relentlessly moved downfield in 13 plays to reclaim the lead on Moore’s 12-yard TD run and the PAT by Proffitt.
Then came the first Highland turnover. Liggans carried three times for 26, 11 and 18 yards to bring the ball to the 23, but was shaken up on the last carry. A fumble on the next play as the Bears ballcarrier fought for extra yardage started the series of a 3-1 TD edge over the next four series by both teams, with the two onside kicks mixed in.
“Myles had to come out for a play, so I had a new quarterback in the game and I was just trying to run a play or two to get Myles back in, and we turned the ball over there,” Hutson said. “That was big. They hadn’t stopped us all night. But like I said, we hadn’t stopped them either. I told our guys at halftime, we can’t have turnovers in the second half. Even if they score every time, if we match them for scores, we can still win the game, because we got the ball to start the second half.
“Three turnovers, you’re not going to overcome that in a game like this.”
It was Highland’s first live competition against anyone other than each other this season after the Bears had a scrimmage and their first two games canceled for COVID-19 and Hurricane Delta. Hutson said it made a difference from a conditioning standpoint because Westminster had played full games already, but he said he didn’t want to blame that for the loss.
“I was concerned about that going into the game, and it may have played a factor but not nearly as much as the three turnovers,” Hutson said. “If we don’t turn the ball over, it’s probably a 1-point ballgame, in their favor or in our favor.”
The Bears were hampered by the loss of senior All-District linebacker Sadler Delahoussaye, who went down with a hyperextended elbow on the second play of the game. That likely played a big part in Westminster’s rushing success. Highland’s other inside backer also dealt with some second-half cramps, meaning both starting inside linebackers were out for at least part of the night.
“We just could not stop them,” Hutson said.
The Crusaders had 69 rushes on the night, and while most resulted in relatively small gains, WCA had 14 total runs that gained 10 yards or more, including four over 20 yards and the 42-yarder. The top three ballcarriers each averaged over 7 yards per carry — Lyons finished with 217 yards and three TDs on 29 carries (7.5 per run), Moore had 191 yards and two TDs on 24 rushes (7.9 per) and PJ Clarkston had 71 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries (7.1 per carry).
Highland, meanwhile, flourished in the air. Liggans completed his first eight pass attempts on the way to a 12-for-15 night for 317 yards and five touchdowns. Jones had three receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Decuir had four catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. Preston finished with two touchdowns and 27 yards on three catches.
Highland opens its District 8-A slate on Friday at Covenant Christian.
“We’ve just got to get better,” Hutson said. “This is really, really disappointing. I’ve always said losing the first ballgame of your season is tough because you have a four-week period, and then you lose that first ballgame, well, we’ve had an eight-week period (between starting up and getting to play the first game). To lose that first ballgame after eight weeks of practice — this one hurts. It hurts me, I know it hurts our kids too.
“We’ve got a good group of kids. I know this hurts, but we’ll get over it. We’ve got five more games to go. We did have some success. We had some bright spots, especially on offense. Hopefully we’ll get better on defense and we can play a complete game.”