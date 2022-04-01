Winning Class B basketball titles is nothing new for Fairview’s Rylee Cloud or Jordan Crawford of Simsboro.
Their teams have won the last three LHSAA Class B championships.
The senior duo now adds another major honor to their career resume. Crawford and Cloud were selected as the Outstanding Player award winners on the Class B All-State squads selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Cloud is a University of Arkansas softball signee.
She was the lone returning starter for Fairview, where expectations are always high. However, Cloud and her teammates overachieved, according to head coach Kyle Jinks.
The result was a third title in a row with Cloud in a lead role averaging 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals per game.
Two of Cloud’s teammates, Reesie Jinks and Bella Smith, also made the all-state squad.
Crawford is joined by teammates Nick Maryland and Chilaydren Newton on the LSWA squad. Crawford averaged 16 points a game and grabbed eight rebounds per outing and was a district MVP.
Oak Hill’s Kaci West, who won a state championship as a player at Starks, and Lacassine’s Micah Rasberry netted Coach of the Year honors. West guided Oak Hill to the most single-season wins in school history and a first-ever appearance. West’s squad rallied past Anacoco to reach the state finals for the first time in school history. Oak Hill’s Alexis Dyer also was selected for the first team.
Rasberry and Lacassine had a remarkable season.
The Cardinals earned the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and reached the LHSAA tourney for the first time in many years.
The Cardinals lost to eventual champion Simsboro in the semifinals.