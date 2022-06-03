Three local high school softball players have been named to the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association (LSCA) 2022 All State Team.
The Class 2A team featured two top players in Loreauville’s Lexi Mclin and Catholic High’s Braye Bernard. Hanson’s Hilary Pillaro was named to this year’s team in Class 1A. All three athletes were nominated to the utility position for their respective teams.
Mclin played a pivotal role in Loreauville’s success this season, being relied upon to play multiple positions for the Lady Tigers. Her batting prowess was utilized by head coach Jude Dugas to great effect, leading to Mclin being one of the team’s top offensive performers.
Loreauville finished the season with a 16-18 (5-2) record, picking up a third place district finish and entering the Class 2A playoffs as the No. 15 seed. After defeating Red River 19-1 in the first round of the playoffs, the Lady Tigers faced No. 2 seed Port Barre in the second round where they lost 4-1 to the Lady Devils.
Bernard suffered a knee injury midway through the regular season, but returned to the team with a vengeance. Her .571 batting average led the Lady Panthers to a late-season resurgence that included a ten-game winning streak.
Catholic High’s late season success carried them to a 14-17 (6-1) record and a second place finish in district.
Entering the playoffs as the No. 9 seed in Division III, the Lady Panthers picked up a dominant 17-0 road win over Episcopal of BR before being eliminated in the second round by eventual DIII champs Notre Dame
Pillaro also offered a dual threat this season.
With a batting average of .519 and a fielding percentage of .987, the junior finished the season with some of the best stats on the Lady Tiger team. Pillaro only struck out once all season, and only committed three errors while playing numerous positions, including stints as pitcher and catcher.
Hanson finished their season with a 10-16 (3-2) record which wasn’t enough to move them into a playoff spot in Division IV.