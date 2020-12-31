LSU placekicker Cade York, UL return specialist Chris Smith and Tulane defensive lineman Patrick Johnson were named second-team All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America on Wednesday.
Alabama led the FWAA team with four first-team picks and six overall, and more than half the team played in the Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences.
The All-America honor is the second for York this year. He was selected to the Associated Press’ second team last week.
A sophomore from McKinney, Texas, he finished his second year with the Tigers by leading the nation in field goals of 50 yards or longer with six. York set an LSU record with a 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining that lifted the Tigers to a 37-34 win over No. 6 Florida on Dec. 12. York’s 18 field goals in 2020 tied for the most in the Southeastern Conference and ranked No. 3 nationally.
York hit 18 of 21 field goals and was perfect on all 36 of his PATs. He capped the season making his final eight field goal attempts, including all four in LSU’s 53-48 win over Ole Miss in the season-finale.
York ranks No. 5 in LSU history in career field goals with 39 and his career field goal percentage of .813 ties (39-of-48) with David Browndyke for third-best in school history
Smith was a First Team All-America choice by Pro Football Focus and 247Sports/CBS Sports and a First Team All-Sun Belt Conference performer by the league and PFF.
A native of Louisville, Mississippi, Smith is one of the most electric kick returners in the nation, boasting 617 kick return yards and two touchdowns, according to a statement from the university. On the season, he ranks fourth nationally in return yards and is one of four FBS returners with two kick-return scores.
His production saw him become one of just five kick returners in the nation to receive a grade of 90.0 or above by PFF.
The redshirt sophomore also racked up Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors for All-Purpose yards after totaling 1,137 yards this season, good for 30th in the nation.
Johnson had been named a Second Team All-American by the Sporting News on Tuesday as well.
The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native helped lead Tulane to its third straight bowl game this season, leading the American Athletic Conference in sacks (10.0). He is Tulane’s all-time leader in career sacks with 24.5 and recorded 14.5 tackles for loss in 2020, which ranked second on the team. His 39 tackles was ninth on the team.
Johnson concluded his collegiate career with 40 tackles for loss and 133 tackles in 49 games. He is the only player in program history to lead the team in sacks in three straight seasons and post two single seasons of 10 or more sacks.
Earlier this month, Johnson was named All-AAC First Team. He became just the third Tulane player to earn three All-AAC postseason honors, joining Nico Marley and Parry Nickerson.
Since 1945, the FWAA team has been among the five used in the NCAA’s selection of an annual consensus All-America team in college football, according to a statement from the FWAA. Since the 2002 season, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), The Associated Press, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation have joined the FWAA as the five designated selectors by the NCAA.
Alabama has four players on the first-team offense — wide receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris, center Landon Dickerson and Outland Trophy finalist offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood — marking the first time since the FWAA All-America team broke into specialized backfield positions in 1967 for one school to post four players on either side of the ball. Add in defensive back Patrick Surtain II, and only two other teams have ever placed five or more players on the first team as the Crimson Tide match their 2011 national title team with five, leaving the six from Oklahoma’s 2003 BCS-runner-up squad still holding the FWAA record.
The Crimson Tide’s six players on the combined first and second teams tie that 2003 Oklahoma team and Army’s 1946 team as the most for one team in one season.
Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne make their first-team debuts on the 2020 squad and the four College Football Playoff teams occupy 10 of the 27 first-team slots. Etienne was selected as the all-purpose player after earning second-team running back spots the past two seasons. Clemson’s opponent, Ohio State, has guard Wyatt Davis back on the offensive line after a second-team spot last year — Etienne and Davis are the only repeat members from the combined 2019 All-America team with no first-teamers back on the 2020 squad.
Notre Dame’s three selections are second only to national semifinal foe Alabama. Outland Trophy finalist offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg joins Butkus Award winner Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton. Clemson and Notre Dame claim five of the ACC’s conference-best eight first-teamers that also has kicker Jose Borregales of Miami (Fla.) and Pressley Harvin III of Georgia Tech at punter. The other ACC spot came from Pitt defensive lineman Rashad Weaver.
The SEC commands the first-team offense with six of 11 members that includes Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green added to Alabama’s players. Surtain was the SEC’s only first-team defensive selection.