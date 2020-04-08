Three Saints named to NFL All-Decade team

One current New Orleans Saints player and two former Saints players were named to the NFL’s Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade team for the 2010s that was announced Monday.
Defensive end Cameron Jordan, guard Jahri Evans and running back/returner Darren Sproles are the Saints representatives on the list. Running back Adrian Peterson, who played four games for the Saints in 2017 before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, also was named to the team.
Sproles, who played with the Saints in 2011, ‘12 and ‘13, was selected as an offensive flex player and a punt returner. Sproles is the fourth player to appear on an all-decade team at multiple positions, joining Mel Gray (kick returner and punt returner in the 1990s), Dante Hall (kick returner and punt returner in the 2000s) and Deion Sanders (cornerback and punt returner in the 1990s).
Originally drafted by the Saints as part of the spectacular 2006 draft class, Evans played 11 seasons with the team (2006-2016) and was a six-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro. Evans was key member of the Saints’ 2009 Super Bowl team.
Jordan, a first-round draft pick out of Cal in 2011, will enter his 10th season with the team. Jordan has been named an All-Pro and is a five-time Pro Bowler. Jordan enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career in 2019 with 53 tackles, a career-high 15.5 sacks, ranked third in the NFL. He finished 2019 with 87 career sacks, moving him into second place on the club’s all-time sack list.
The 55-member team is the result of votes cast over the last several weeks by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers Association all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.
Quarterback Drew Brees, who set NFL who set the career record for pass completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage in the 2010s, was not named to the squad. Brees won a Super Bowl with the Saints in the previous decade, and while he earned Pro Bowl honors in every season of the 2010s except 2015 and surpassed 5,000 yards four times, the Saints also went 7-9 in four seasons during the decade, missing the playoffs each time. NFL.com listed Brees as the first player on the All-Decade Team snubs, players worthy of a spot on the list.
The quarterbacks for the All-Decade team were Tom Brady, a unanimous selection and five-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots who signed recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Patriots and Packers had the top win-loss record of the decade in the NFL.
Joining Brady as unanimous picks for the 2010s team were defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller, running back Adrian Peterson, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker, defensive end J.J. Watt and offensive guard Marshal Yanda.