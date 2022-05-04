Three Lady Jacket softball players were honored on this year’s District 3-5A All-District teams. NISH finished the season with a 7-20 (1-6) record in coach Kasha Brown’s first season in charge but was unable to make the playoffs, finishing the season as the No. 39 seed in Class 5A.
Freshman catcher Madison Taylor was named to the All-District second team following a breakout season. On offense, Taylor was one of the leaders on the team, ending the season with a .518 batting average. Taylor recorded 29 singles, five doubles, three triples, and five home runs on the way to 33 RBIs.
On defense, the freshman finished the season with 119 total chances with 106 putouts and a .899 fielding percentage.
Senior Ke’Asia St. Julien was named to the honorable mention list. The LSU-A commit was a leader for the Yellow Jackets, always setting the tone for the team and providing extra motivation with her solid defensive performances. St. Julien finished the season with a .471 batting average, recording 211 singles, 10 doubles, six triples, and four home runs. St. Julien also batted in an additional 23 runners and stole 12 bases.
Defensively, St. Julien’s performance at shortstop provided NISH with a brick wall on the left side. St. Julien had 77 total chances with 10 assists and 51 putouts. Her fielding percentage was .792.
Second baseman Emmy LeBlanc was also named to the All-District Honorable Mention list. The senior played an important role for the Yellow Jackets, finishing the season with a .308 batting average and a .842 on-base plus slugging percentage. LeBlanc finished the season with 11 RBIs from 20 hits with seven stolen bases. On defense, LeBlanc recorded 46 total chances for three assists and 39 putouts. Her fielding percentage was .913.
Delcambre, Jeanerette, West St. Mary honored on District 7-2A All-District list
District 7-2A All-District
First Team
Pitcher:
Mia Poirier, CHS
Alyssa Caldwell, HCS
Alyssa Soileau, LHS
Linden Musso, AES
Catcher: Hailey Henry, HCS
1B: Jadyn Yesso, HCS
2B: Mallory Segura, LHS
3B: Rebecca Riley, CHNI
SS: Payton Musso, AES
OF:
Gabby Lopez, LHS
Anna Broome, LHS
Aubrey Thomas, HCS
Utility:
Braye Bernard, CHNI
Lexi Mclin, LHS
Destiny Pierce, HCS
Riley Folse, HCS
Saydi Landry, LHS
MVP: Destiny Peirce, HCS
Coach of the Year: Christi Crowdus
Second Team
Pitcher:
Emma Hamner, CHNI
Bella Biggerstaff, AES
Ella Maggio, DHS
Jelania Hopes , JHS
Catcher: Rylie White, CHNI
1B: Kameryn Champagne, LHS
2B: Mary DiSalvo, HCS
3B: Madison Hundley, HCS
SS: Hana Maturin, CHNI
OF:
Bailey Mire, CHNI
Eliana Del Toro, AES
Jardyn Boudreaux, LHS
Utility:
Marley Abshire, AES
Rhen Broussard, DHS
Jessika Duplantis, HCS
Skyler Vega, JHS
Makenzie Bonin, LHS
Honorable Mention
Caroline Novak, AES
Maggie Huffman, AES
Ellison Crouchet, AES
Reese Green, CHNI
Kayla Broussard, CHNI
Ainsley Dore, DHS
Emma Duhon, DHS
Madison Menard, DHS
Lily Beisser, DHS
Sabrina Longon, DHS
Liyah White, JHS
Essence Lewis, JHS
Maci Hebert, JHS
Arie Colar, WSM
Emily Darden, WSM
Areanna St. Julien, WSM
Kaitlin Druihet, WSM