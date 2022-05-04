2022 NISH Softball Team

Three Lady Jacket softball players were honored on this year’s District 3-5A All-District teams. NISH finished the season with a 7-20 (1-6) record in coach Kasha Brown’s first season in charge but was unable to make the playoffs, finishing the season as the No. 39 seed in Class 5A.

Freshman catcher Madison Taylor was named to the All-District second team following a breakout season. On offense, Taylor was one of the leaders on the team, ending the season with a .518 batting average. Taylor recorded 29 singles, five doubles, three triples, and five home runs on the way to 33 RBIs.

On defense, the freshman finished the season with 119 total chances with 106 putouts and a .899 fielding percentage.

Senior Ke’Asia St. Julien was named to the honorable mention list. The LSU-A commit was a leader for the Yellow Jackets, always setting the tone for the team and providing extra motivation with her solid defensive performances. St. Julien finished the season with a .471 batting average, recording 211 singles, 10 doubles, six triples, and four home runs. St. Julien also batted in an additional 23 runners and stole 12 bases.

Defensively, St. Julien’s performance at shortstop provided NISH with a brick wall on the left side. St. Julien had 77 total chances with 10 assists and 51 putouts. Her fielding percentage was .792.

Second baseman Emmy LeBlanc was also named to the All-District Honorable Mention list. The senior played an important role for the Yellow Jackets, finishing the season with a .308 batting average and a .842 on-base plus slugging percentage. LeBlanc finished the season with 11 RBIs from 20 hits with seven stolen bases. On defense, LeBlanc recorded 46 total chances for three assists and 39 putouts. Her fielding percentage was .913.

Delcambre, Jeanerette, West St. Mary honored on District 7-2A All-District list

District 7-2A All-District

First Team

Pitcher:

Mia Poirier, CHS

Alyssa Caldwell, HCS

Alyssa Soileau, LHS

Linden Musso, AES

Catcher: Hailey Henry, HCS

1B: Jadyn Yesso, HCS

2B: Mallory Segura, LHS

3B: Rebecca Riley, CHNI

SS: Payton Musso, AES

OF:

Gabby Lopez, LHS

Anna Broome, LHS

Aubrey Thomas, HCS

Utility:

Braye Bernard, CHNI

Lexi Mclin, LHS

Destiny Pierce, HCS

Riley Folse, HCS

Saydi Landry, LHS

MVP: Destiny Peirce, HCS

Coach of the Year: Christi Crowdus

Second Team

Pitcher:

Emma Hamner, CHNI

Bella Biggerstaff, AES

Ella Maggio, DHS

Jelania Hopes , JHS

Catcher: Rylie White, CHNI

1B: Kameryn Champagne, LHS

2B: Mary DiSalvo, HCS

3B: Madison Hundley, HCS

SS: Hana Maturin, CHNI

OF:

Bailey Mire, CHNI

Eliana Del Toro, AES

Jardyn Boudreaux, LHS

Utility:

Marley Abshire, AES

Rhen Broussard, DHS

Jessika Duplantis, HCS

Skyler Vega, JHS

Makenzie Bonin, LHS

Honorable Mention

Caroline Novak, AES

Maggie Huffman, AES

Ellison Crouchet, AES

Reese Green, CHNI

Kayla Broussard, CHNI

Ainsley Dore, DHS

Emma Duhon, DHS

Madison Menard, DHS

Lily Beisser, DHS

Sabrina Longon, DHS

Liyah White, JHS

Essence Lewis, JHS

Maci Hebert, JHS

Arie Colar, WSM

Emily Darden, WSM

Areanna St. Julien, WSM

Kaitlin Druihet, WSM



