CADE — Episcopal of Acadiana jumped on Ascension Episcopal with three goals in the first half and the Falcons then held on to win 3-1 in a District 2-IV boys soccer game at home on Wednesday.
“I was delighted,” Former Catholic High head coach Adam Glover, now in his first year at ESA, said. “It was kind of the same as last week (vs. Westminster Christian). We possessed the ball really well, but we did create too many chances for the scoreline not to be more.”
The Falcons are now 4-3-2 overall, 2-0 in league play.
“I’m super proud of the boys,” Glover added. “We have to keep that momentum going.”
Christian Herpin got the Falcons on the board first with 24 minutes remaining in the first half.
“It was a great finish,” Glover said of Herpin’s goal. “We knew we’d have to be at our best to beat their goalkeeper. He’s a senior and for years now, he’s pulled off save after save.
“But Christian is capable of that, you know? He is a striker but he’s more of a false number nine. He likes to check in to receive the ball instead of looking over the top all the time.”
With 17:20 left in the half, Sawyer Gibbs floated a long-distance shot over the outstretched arms of the AES goalkeeper.
“Sawyer Gibbs is an eighth-grader,” Glover said. “I’m delighted for him, the way he’s stepping up to the varsity level. We have four eighth-graders on the team. Sawyer has played nearly every minute.
“We have a little bit of a joke because his brother (Addison Gibbs) plays in the back with him and he hasn’t scored in four years. The younger brother got his first goal before his older brother.”
With 8:40 to go in the half, Greer Hernandez put the Falcons up 3-0.
After Herpin’s penalty kick was deflected, Hernandez quickly followed up to close out the scoring for ESA.
“We’ve struggled with penalty kicks all season,” Glover said. “We haven’t scored one yet, but great composure from Greer, a ninth-grader, to pass the ball into the back of the net because it could have easily gone over the bar. It nestled into the back of the net.”
Glover mentioned the excellent performance from his goalkeeper, Jack Guidry.
“There are not many goalies better than him in the state,” the ESA coach said. “He’s a great shot-stopper. I still don’t believe the ball went over the line on their goal — he’s adamant that it didn’t — but in tight games, I know I can call on Jack. He’s a captain, a senior, who can pull off those good saves when needed.”
Junior co-captain Adam Sabbaghian pointed out some of the positive aspects in the win over AES, which fell to 8-5-3.
“Basically, tonight was a heavily possessed game,” Sabbaghian said. “We possessed the ball very, very well. We dominated that middle. We were a little weak on the sides, but our attack was looking very good.”
Herpin, also a junior co-captain, has had a hot hand lately.
“We were making good runs,” he said. “Adam and Evan Lipari and a couple of others were playing really well. We couldn’t finish all of our chances, but we were getting a lot of shots on goal. That Ascension goalkeeper is very good. He was making a lot of saves.”
According to Guidry, some of the younger Falcons are coming into their own.
“They got some shots, but defensively we played well,” the ESA goalie said. “We have a couple of new guys who are starting to learn. Collin (Pooler) was able to easily turn out there. That’s good because he’s progressing really fast.
“And Sawyer did a good job, not only scoring a goal, but also getting physical with some of their bigger kids.”