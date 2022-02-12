The Sun Belt Conference expansion project is now ahead of schedule by a full year.
Southern Mississippi, Marshall and Old Dominion decided last fall to leave Conference USA and become official members of the SBC starting in July 1, 2023.
The trio would also be joined by FCS program James Madison.
Less than two weeks after JMU announced it was joining the Sun Belt a year earlier than originally announced, the trio of schools from C-USA did the same Friday.
Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion will leave C-USA on June 30, join the SBC immediately and compete for the 2022-23 athletic seasons.
In its statement released on Friday, Southern Miss claimed it attempted to find an amicable resolution to wanting to leave early but C-USA was uncooperative.
Part of the official statement read, “The University has from the outset expressed its desire to work with Conference USA to achieve an amicable separation, including offering to cooperate to ensure that all remaining conference members had complete competitive schedules for those sports in which the University competes. Conference USA has so far refused to discuss any such arrangement with the University.
“The Conference’s unwillingness to discuss the concept of separation this year creates confusion and doubt for all concerned. The remaining members of Conference USA deserve certainty about their schedules as they plan for competition next year. For their sake, the University makes public its intent.”
Marshall and ODU releases similarly worded statements at the same time on Friday.
The three institutions’ decision to leave a full calendar year early could result in lawsuits, as the schools technically are in breach of their contracts. The departures of the Golden Eagles, Thundering Herd and Monarchs also drops football-playing members down to 11 for C-USA for the 2022 season. The conference l released its schedules for the season on Friday, and it includes the three schools.
The Sun Belt Conference, meanwhile, has yet to unveil its football schedules for the fall, and it has yet to reveal how the new divisions will be organized. Multiple media reports state the division would be as followed. The SBC East would include Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and ODU.
The SBC West meanwhile would include Arkansas State, Texas State, Southern Miss, South Alabama, Troy, ULM and Louisiana.