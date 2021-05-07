LAFAYETTE — In the span of two days, the Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball program has had three players leave the program.
Sophomore star guard Mylik Wilson, backup forward Chris Spenkuch and redshirt freshman guard Devin Butts have all entered their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Wilson was a decorated star in his two seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard played in 55 games in two seasons, including 50 starts. During his freshman season, the former Rayville High star averaged 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. For that, Wilson was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year.
Even though Wilson’s field goal percentage dipped from 47.4 percent to 43.9 percent this season, as did his 3-point percentage, which went from 35.8 to 24.5, Wilson still managed to average 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Prior to playing for the Ragin’ Cajuns, Wilson was a four-star prospect and the state’s No. 1-ranked recruit coming out of Rayville where he won back-to-back state titles.
Butts, meanwhile, served as the Ragin’ Cajuns top player off the bench.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound combo guard averaged 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as he played in 24 games, including a pair of starts. Butts also shot 36 percent from three-point range.
The Macon, Georgia, native arrived in Lafayette after playing his freshman season at Mississippi State where he appeared in six games.
Spenkuch, meanwhile, saw limited playing time in his two seasons with the Cajuns.
The 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward from Miami played in 20 games as a reserve during the 2019-20 season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. Spenkuch did not record any playing time last season for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
In April, the Ragin’ Cajuns added former Lafayette Christian Academy basketball star and three-year St. John’s University letterman Greg Williams courtesy of the transfer portal.
Mizzou game rescheduled
The Ragin’ Cajuns will be headed to Columnbia, Missouri, after all.
The University of Louisiana was originally slated to play at Missouri during the 2020 football season. Once the Southeastern Conference opted to go a conference-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nov. 21 matchup at Memorial Stadium was cancelled.
That game has now been officially rescheduled for Oct. 4, 2025. The contest will be the first meeting between the two programs.
The game at Mizzou will be the Ragin’ Cajuns third non-conference game of that season, along with a home game against Rice (Sept. 6) and a road game at Eastern Michigan (Sept. 20).
Michigan State added
The University of Louisiana has added Michigan State to its future football schedule.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will take on the Spartans in East Lansing on Sept. 14, 2024. The matchup will be the first contest between the two programs. It will also be the first game against a Big Ten Conference opponent since playing at No. 24 Illinois on Sept. 13, 2008.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will also host Tulane (Sept. 21) and travel to New Mexico State (Oct. 19) in the other two non-conference games during the 2024 season.