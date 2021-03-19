Thompson inks with Southern-Shreveport football team

L’Taven Thompson is hoping to turn his two years playing football at Southern University-Shreveport into a scholarship at a four-year school.
More important than football, though, is the chance to pursue a degree in engineering, the New Iberia Senior High School senior football player said after signing a letter of intent recently to play football for the Jags, who started the football program in March, 2020.
“To be honest, I really just wanted my education,” Thompson said of the opportunity to attend the junior college in North Louisiana. “If I can get another scholarship (to a four-year school), that would be great.”
His ultimate goal is to be an a aerospace degree. He’ll work on an associate’s degree at SUSLA, then plans to work on a mechanical engineering degree before moving into aerospace.
“Ever since I was young, I’ve always liked airplanes,” he said. “I always thought, ‘what if I could make one of those?’”
Thompson said he saw SUSLA had posted tryouts for the team, and sent the coaches some game film of him playing. The coaches texted him, and he called them back, setting in motion the start of his college career.
A defensive end for the Yellow Jackets, Thompson said he will be asked to play linebacker for the Jags.
“Whenever I talked to (SUSLA’s coach), he said he liked the way I came off the edge,” Thompson said. “He could see my speed.”
The coaches said they’d like to see Thompson gain a little weight. He’s at 192 pounds right now, and they want him over 200.
He also would like to improve in other areas.
“I feel like I need to work on my flexibility,” Thompson said.
Thompson said his family is proud of him for getting the chance to play football, and get a degree.
He visited the school, a three-hour-plus trip, and enjoyed it.
“I liked it,” he said.