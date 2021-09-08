It’s time for NISH senior receiver Christian Thomas to show everyone what he has.
The first-year starter for the Jackets has been patiently waiting his time to become a starting wide receiver and now that the time has come, it’s all on the line.
“It’s time for me to show what I have on the football field,” Thomas said. “It’s been hot working out all this spring and summer but I know that the payoff will come in the fall.”
While being part of the winning season as a junior last year was good, Thomas is looking forward to the fall and hopefully another winning season for the Jackets.
“That’s the biggest thing that I’m looking forward to come fall,” Thomas said. “I want to be able to carry on what we did last year and carry that into this season.”
With that expectation also comes some personal goals for the NISH senior
“I really want to be able to catch a few touchdown passes this year,” he said. “But it’s not about the personal stats, it’s about being a part of the team and making the team better so that we have the best chance to win.”
Last year it was a team effort that led to a touchdown against Westgate that was Thomas’ favorite play.
“Against Westgate, I blocked the cornerback on a play that allowed Tyce (Fusilier) to score,” Thomas said. “That turned out to be a big touchdown in the game and it was a big win for us that allowed us to have a good season.”