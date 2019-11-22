METAIRIE — It happens every week.
The New Orleans Saints go into their game determined to throw the ball repeatedly to Michael Thomas.
The opposing defense knows it.
Everyone watching the game knows it.
And in the end Thomas wins up catching a whole bunch of passes.
He has done it when the Saints are winning.
He has done it when the Saints are losing.
He has done it when the score is tied.
He has done it when Drew Brees has been the quarterback.
He has done it when Teddy Bridgewater has been the quarterback.
“Sometimes the ball comes within what we are doing,” Saints coach Sean Payton said, and sometimes there are plays that are designed for him.”
One way or another, the ball finds Thomas and he catches it.
The fewest passes Thomas has caught in a game this season is five.
In all of the other nine games he has caught at least eight.
He has caught as many as 13.
He has had six 100-yard games, including each of the last four.
No matter what the defense does, Thomas is going to catch a bunch of passes.
Next up is Carolina, against whom Thomas has yet to have a 100-yard receiving game during his four-year career, on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“He goes after the ball. He doesn’t wait for the ball to get to him,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera. “There are some receivers that run great routes that are fast and run by people, but don’t go get the ball when it’s in the air. Their mentality’s not the same as this guy’s. This guy’s mentality is the ball’s in the air, it’s mine. As a coach, you appreciate that mentality.”
Rivera said opponents face a dilemma when trying to slow Thomas because Payton’s game-planning and play-calling, Brees’ decision-making and other weapons such as multi-purpose running back Alvin Kamara can leave them vulnerable if they devote too many resources to Thomas.
Thomas, a second-round draft choice out of Ohio State in 2016, rarely speaks with the local media, preferring to let his play do the talking.
What he has done says quite a bit.
Thomas reached 400 career catches two weeks ago against Atlanta. Catch number 400 came in his 56th career game, surpassing the NFL record of former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. for the fewest games needed to reach that milestone (61). He’s now at 415 receptions, which already gives him the most catches through the first four seasons of a career — surpassing another former Tiger — Jarvis Landry.
Thomas leads the NFL with 95 receptions and 1,132 yards and he has five touchdowns.
He is looking to lead the NFL in receptions for the second consecutive season and in yardage for the first time.
“Tell Mike the route,” Brees said, “he’ll assess the coverage, he’ll know how he needs to run it based upon who he is running against as well because he studies the guys. He knows who’s defending him. He’s going to run the route maybe differently versus some guys than others.
“That’s part of being a great receiver is understanding that element.
“He is going to get open. He is going to look you dead in the eye and say, ‘I am going to get open.’ And you believe him, you trust him. You anticipate it and you throw it and most of the time he is right.”
When told that Thomas is on pace to break former Colt Marvin Harrison’s single-season record of 143 pass receptions, Brees said, “that would be quite an accomplishment.”
Then he asked what the number was.
“I don’t want to know what (Thomas) has,” Brees said.
“I don’t want to know what he’s on pace for. I just want to play ball and if he’s open I’m going to throw it to him.”
Then Brees was asked if he wants to throw more passes to Thomas than he already does.
“Is that possible?” he replied with a laugh.