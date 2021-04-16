Thomas adds name to list of LSU basketball players going pro

BATON ROUGE — A fourth LSU player declared for the NBA draft on Thursday as the country’s top-scoring freshman, Cameron Thomas, announced on Twitter that he intends to sign with an agent.
Thomas joins sophomore forward Trendon Watford, junior guard Javonte Smart and junior forward Darius Days, who all declared their intentions to enter the NBA draft last week. Watford started things rolling on Wednesday, with Smart following suit on Thursday and Days on Friday.
“Wow! Words can’t express how thankful and proud I am to be in this position, and would like to sincerely thank everybody who helped me on this long journey,” Thomas said in his post, which came under the heading NEXT CHAPTER. “I appreciate all the love and support from the 757 to Baton Rouge, especially my mom and my sister. I also want to thank Coach (Will) Wade, the coaching staff and my teammates who have helped me prepare for what’s ahead. It’s been a great ride as a freshman at LSU and to be able to wear purple and gold is an honor that I will never forget.
“Attending LSU has put me in the position to live out my lifelong dream of becoming a professional basketball plaeyr at the highest level.”
Thomas earned All-SEC First Team honors in 2021 as well as SEC All-Tournament team honors. He was the USA Today SEC Newcomer of the Year and a second team All-America as selected by the paper. He was an honorable mention All-American selection by the Associated Press and a Collegeinsider.com Kyle Macy Freshman All-America.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder from Chesapeake, Virginia, as a “prolific scorer” and lived up to that billing by leading all NCAA D1 freshmen in scoring while posting one of the top freshman seasons in LSU basketball history. He averaged 23.0 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists and averaged 23.1 points in 17 SEC games.
Thomas scored 27 points against St. Bonaventure and 30 against Michigan in his two NCAA Tournament games. Thomas finished with the 13th-highest scoring average by an LSU player in its history and his 22 games over 20 points was the most by a Division I freshman in 2020-21.
His scoring average was the fourth-highest scoring average for a first-year player on the LSU team topped only by Pete Maravich as a sophomore in 1967-68 (43.8), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf as a freshman in 1988-89 (30.2) and Bob Pettit as a sophomore in 1951-52 (25.5).
Thomas finished fourth in the nation in scoring average, third in total points (668) and first in free throws made (194).