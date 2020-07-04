CYPREMORT POINT — Some people might say the weather, mostly inclement, won the opening round of the 67th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
Intermittent heavy rains with lightning accompanied by high winds prevented most participants from getting where they wanted to go and knocked out the main electronic scale at fishing rodeo headquarters along Quintana Canal at Cypremort Point. Rain-slickened boats and bulkhead also probably contributed to the severe leg injury suffered by one of the anglers. And it drove in at least three “big boats” fishing the Offshore Division, each calling it quits with two days remaining.
Others who see the glass half full might say fishing rodeo participants had the upper hand by the time the scales closed at 6 p.m. Friday. Why? Because numerous fish hit the leaderboards in the three divisions and most anglers were optimistic about returning to the waters in and around Vermilion Bay despite weather forecasts predicting more of the same, or worse, on Saturday.
“Oh, it was rough this morning going across (Vermilion Bay), a little choppy coming back. The weather’s just not going to cooperate this weekend, I believe,” Gerry Landry of New Iberia said after fishing with his wife, Kathy, in their 17-foot Trophy on a day not even suitable for ducks.
His wife’s 33.9-pound gar soared into first place going into the second day of the fishing rodeo Saturday. It also was, perhaps, the most weighed fish in the illustrious history of the IR&GC.
Gerrit “T-Blu” Landry of Patoutville, an IR&GC board member and Gerry Landry’s son, explained what happened to the main electronic scale a few minutes after the 3 p.m.-6 p.m. weigh-in period was scheduled to begin. The gar was going to be the first fish weighed by first-time fishing rodeo weighmaster T.J. Bonin.
“Technical difficulties. We had a monsoon come through that got the scale wet (on the weigh-in stage under the pavilion),” the younger Landry said as he, Bonin and others tried to revive the main electronic scale.
They put the gar back on the big scale repeatedly to no avail. Eventually, Gerrit Landry offered to get the Southcentral Fishing Association’s electronic scale to weigh in the larger fish that came in Friday.
As thunder rumbled overhead, the elder Landry said, “It’s kind of hard to have a competition without a scale.”
Approximately an hour later, the SFA’s scale was in operation and the rest of the weigh-in went smoothly. Kathy Landry’s garfish was the one to beat in the Inside Division.
How inclement was the weather? The Miss Communication’s skipper, trying to defend his 2019 Inside Division Boat Captain’s Award, and others told the tale.
“It was rough, windy with dirty water. We didn’t catch many fish. We ran back in before the storms. We made it back just in time because it was starting to storm,” said Hunter Romero, who fished with his wife, Rachel, and the husband-and-wife team of Brandon and Lainie Moss.
Romero’s .77-pound croaker and 4.65-pound “slot” redfish both led their respective categories after one day and put him in the lead for the Inside Division’s Best All-Around Fisherman with 184 points ahead of runner-up Angelic Broussard’s 138.
It was slow fishing aboard the 24-foot Nautic Star, Romero said.
“It was much better last year. We had bull reds, garfish, croakers and sheepsheads the first day. This year, the weather said, ‘No,’ ” he said.
His two-first place fish were the only ones they had to put on the scales.
Miss Communication spent the day on the western side of the bay near Redfish Point, “hiding from the wind,” he said.
The off-and-on rains made the boats’ decks and gunwhales and the bulkhead slippery, perhaps contributing to an accident that sent a fishing rodeo angler to the hospital.
Iberia Parish Councilman Brian Napier and his son, Josh Napier, fished aboard fishing rodeo veteran Glenn St. Germain’s boat Friday. When they arrived at fishing rodeo HQ, Napier exclaimed happily they had some fish to weigh.
Unfortunately, while transferring the three bull reds from the boat to the cart, one inexplicably fell in the water alongside the Lil Saint. As he reached to grab the fish as it was sinking, Brian Napier slipped and started going overboard. His son, in an attempt to get him back in the boat, fell partially into the water and his left leg on the inside of his calf halfway between his ankle and knee was punctured and gashed by a sharp object, reportedly a long nail in the bulkhead.
Josh Napier was lifted out of the boat onto land, where the compassion and caring of others took over. Cindy Jo LeBlanc, a nurse practitioner, and several other men and women administered immediate first aid as a small crowd gathered. Soon, Josh Napier was rushed via pickup truck to the emergency room at Iberia Medical Center.
As fate would have it, Dr. Sam Foster, an orthopedic surgeon at Lafayette General, had just docked in his 39-foot Venture, appropriately christened Bones’ Break. Seeing the concerned men, women and children around young Napier, he reportedly went over and briefly discussed the injury status with those tending to the victim.
Foster’s big boat was driven in by the storms, as were two other big boats. He and his crew were done for the holiday weekend, he said.
“Ha ho, there are small craft advisories right now. I might be crazy but I’m not stupid. It was very rough and wet,” Foster said.
His all-Lafayette crew of Mike Joubert, Rob Searcy, Foster Searcy, Mark Broussard, Matther Broussard and Jack Joubert and Luke Joubert ventured to a rock approximately 40 miles south of Southwest Pass in the Gulf of Mexico. As weather conditions worsened, Bones’ Break headed north with an urgency. It took 1 ½ hours to dodge the storms along the coast and enter Vermilion Bay, Foster said.
Bones’ Break’s Foster Searcy had the first- and second-place red snapper at 16.25 and 14.50 pounds. Luke Joubert’s red snapper was in third at 14.45 pounds.
Scales open from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. again Saturday. They are open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, the final day of the three-day holiday weekend fishing rodeo.