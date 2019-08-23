Third preseason game close to regular season contest for Saints

METAIRIE — The third preseason game for NFL teams is usually the one that most closely resembles a regular-season game.
That’s the New Orleans Saints plan for their third preseason game — which comes against the New York Jets at 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Quarterback Drew Brees is scheduled to start, making his first and presumably only appearance of the preseason. Other starters are expected to play the most snaps of any of the four games.
“I think each team is specific, but typically if you looked around the league, that third game is a game where guys would receive more reps maybe than they had,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said after the final practice of training camp Thursday morning. “We’ve approached it that way.”
It’s unclear how much Brees and other starters will play, but this will be the first and probably only time the first-team offense is in tact.
“Anytime we have Drew in the huddle, it’s like a game situation,” running back Alvin Kamara said. “It’s a preseason game, but we play it like a real game. It’s a good time to work on our tempo, get our timing down.
“It’s an opportunity to not only see where we’re at, but get better.”
For Brees and the offense, the game against the Jets could simulate a regular-season game even more than typical third-week games. That’s because defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who was New Orleans defensive coordinator when it won the Super Bowl after the 2009 season, has a history of approaching preseason games like regular-season games, especially when it comes to blitzing.
“You have got to be ready for everything,” Brees said. “That is Gregg’s aggressive style. I like that aggressive style. He is a very talented defensive coordinator and has had a lot of great defenses over the years. I think it is great preparation for us for what we could possibly face throughout the year.
“I think I would prefer to challenge ourselves by going up against good defenses like that as opposed to just stuff that is real vanilla that is not going to give you stuff that you feel like is really going to carry over to what happens during the regular season. In the regular season, people were throwing everything at you. I think that’s what helps us get better.”
The Saints began the preseason with a 34-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before traveling to Los Angeles and defeating the Chargers, 19-17 last Sunday.
Brees’ appearance will provide his first game action with rookie second-round draft choice Erik McCoy, who appears poised to be the starting center this season.
It’s also Brees’ first opportunity to play in a game with two key free-agent acquisitions from the offseason — tight end Jared Cook and running back Latavius Murray.
But perhaps most importantly it’s his only opportunity to work with the wide receivers under game conditions. He has years of experience with starters Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr., but several younger players are fighting for backup positions on the roster.
Tre’Quan Smith and Keith Kirkwood played as rookies last season and Austin Carr is entering his third season in New Orleans after being claimed off waivers from New England after the 2017 preseason.
“What I found with our guys is the biggest jumps typically take place during the second training camp,” Brees said.
“You get through training camp one, you get through season one, and then you have an entire off-season. You have a whole July and then a whole other training camp to get through to season two. That’s where I feel like in recent years I made big strides.”
Others fighting to make the team include undrafted rookies Emmanuel Butler and Lil’John Humphrey as well as former LSU sprinter Cyril Grayson Jr., who has been to training camp with two other teams in the last two years.
Even after Brees and other starters exit the game, the remaining action will be important to numerous players as they compete for backup positions.
In addition to wide receiver, other areas of the team have job openings for backups, most notably offensive line, linebacker and defensive back.