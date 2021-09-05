The University of Louisiana struggled with third downs.
Billy Napier’s ranked squad converted only four of 13 third-down attempts in Saturday’s season opener at the University of Texas. The Longhorns were far more efficient on offense, converting eight of 15.
That disparity on third down played a sizable role as the No. 23 Ragin’ Cajuns opened up the season with a 38-18 defeat.
“The things that are relative to playing winning football — third down and conversion downs — they were better than we were today,” Napier said. “We had them in long yardage situations. The quarterback made some plays with his feet and kept the play alive. That was an area that cost us today.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns (0-1) struck first but were forced to settle for 3 points.
With the ball at the 12-yard line, the Ragin’ Cajuns got only one yards on two rushing plays on first and second down. Levi Lewis then lost eight yards on third down as he was sacked by the Longhorn duo Luke Brockermeyer and DeMarvion Overshown.
Kenneth Almendares came out and made the 37-yard field goal.
After punting on their first possession as well, Texas got on the scoreboard with an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive.
Redshirt freshman Hudson Card found Heisman Trophy candidate Bijan Robinson for a 18-yard touchdown.
The Ragin’ Cajuns struggled to get their offensive going against the Longhorns defense, netting a mere 20 yards on their next two possessions.
Texas didn’t have those issues late in the first half.
After Cameron Dicker missed a 45-yard field goal, the Longhorns scored on their next possession as Card connected with Cade Brewer for a six-yard touchdown on third and goal.
Texas would go on to pile up 435 yards of offense, including 170 on the ground, against Louisiana’s veteran defense.
“I think it comes down to communication and execution,” Napier said. “I think fundamentally at times we could have tackled better. We could have played better in space. We were in position numerous times but just couldn’t bring them down to the ground.”
Louisiana did manage a score before the half as Almendares nailed a 48-yard field goal. At the break, the Ragin’ Cajuns trailed 14-6.
“Kenny came through today and made a couple of clutch kicks,” Napier said. “That’s a big deal. On the road against a tough team in a great venue, in a difficult environment and to come through early there and make that field goal. Then to make another before half. Kenny was clutch today.”
Texas (1-0) opened up the second half with a touchdown drive capped by a seven-yard touchdown run by Robinson.
Robinson led all rushers with 103 yards on 20 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and one rushing touchdown. Robinson also had four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.
The Ragin’ Cajuns responded as Chris Smith scored a 27-yard touchdown, but the extra point was blocked.
For the game, Louisiana managed only 76 rushing yards on 29 carries. If Smith’s 27 yard carry is removed, the team averaged a mere 1.75 yards per carry.
The Ragin’ Cajuns tried an on-side kick but the attempt by Nate Snyder was recovered by Texas’ B.J. Foster.
“I felt like the play count had gotten a little out of hand,” Napier said. “The first possession of the half we really didn’t slow them down much. If we were going to get back into the game we needed to do something to change the momentum, really create a break for our defense and create a spark.”
After recovering the on-side kick, Texas scored six plays later as Card ran it from three yards out. The Longhorns signal caller completed 14-of-21 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
After forcing a Ragin’ Cajuns punt, the Longhorns put in backup quarterback Casey Thompson who threw a 14-yard touchdown to Jordan Whittington.
The Ragin’ Cajuns responded as Lewis threw a 19-yard touchdown to Kyren Lacy to make it 35-18 but it wasn’t enough. Lewis ended the game completing 28-of-40 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown.
Louisiana will return home to Cajun Field on Saturday and be looking to get in a win column against Nicholls State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
“I think that is the big objective here,” Napier said. “We’ve got to take the right approach, have the right mindset when you show up tomorrow and work really hard to improve. There is no question that Texas played better than the Ragin’ Cajuns today.”