Mekhi Boutte isn’t the type of athlete that seeks out the spotlight. The Westgate junior is one of the best track runners in the state, but you wouldn’t know it by talking to him. Instead, Boutte will highlight the hard work the team has put in this season and will be quick to talk about how important his teammates are to the program.
“It feels amazing to win the title this year,” Boutte said of Westgate’s second consecutive Class 4A state title. “We won it last year and we plan to win it again next year. It’s the best experience that I could ever have, winning with my boys. They mean the world to me.”
His “boys” include seniors like Jordan Doucet, Camron Spencer, and Tray’Quan Francis, all seniors who have played important leadership roles for the Tigers. Head coach Philip Guidry said that he expects Boutte to grow and mature as he steps into that senior spot next year.
“Mekhi is a junior, so I’m looking forward to working with him next year,” Guidry said. “He has some maturing to do, but I know that he is going to be able to step up, both on and off the track, and be prepared for that role moving forward.”
Boutte is already showing signs of being a leader for the Westgate team. While he has always been strong in the straightaways for the relay races, Boutte struggled in the curves. To allow the team to place runners where they could get the best times, Boutte committed himself to overcome his hangups and mastering his sections.
“Our coaches set us apart,” he said. “The great work that they’ve done to prepare us for this. The best workout that I’ve had was practicing in the curve because that was kind of my weakness. As soon as I got that down, each race that I had in the curve was all mine.”
At the state meet, Boutte made four appearances at the winner’s podium, placing first in the 4x200-meter relay and second in the 4x400-meter relay, 4x100-meter relay, and 200-meter dash. Boutte said that his favorite events were the ones where he was able to succeed with his friends.
“The 4x200-meter relay and the 200-meters were my favorite events,” he said. “In the 4x200-meter relay, I held down my own and ran against one of the fastest guys in Louisiana. I enjoyed the 200-meter because I ran with Camron Spencer and we both made the podium and got important points for our team.”