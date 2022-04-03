CYPREMORT POINT — To say Brian Napier, his son, Josh Napier, and their fishing partner, Glenn St. Germain were past due to cash in any way in a Southcentral Fishing Association tournament is an understatement to the nth degree.
For nearly a decade the saltwater fishermen from Jeanerette went out, fished the tournaments, returned to the pavilion along Quintana Canal at Cypremort Point and watched someone other than themselves collect that day’s pot divided among the top five boats.
Until March 26, that is. The Napiers and St. Germain really did it this time, gloriously breaking the seemingly eternal slump with two “slot” redfish weighing 16.55 pounds to top the 13-boat field that showed for the SFA’s first tournament of 2022. The winning team took home $455, plus $92 after splitting the Calcutta for the biggest redfish — the 8.4 — with Ryan Savoy.
The first-place trio had a good feeling 15 minutes before the 3:30 p.m. weigh-in. They put Napier’s 22-foot long Champion boat powered by a 200-h.p. Yamaha on the trailer and tended to the post-fishing trip ritual in the parking lot.
The crew had a noticeable step to their step, the afterglow of a good day on the water.
The elder Napier, 63, told a passerby who was on his way to the weigh-in, “ ‘If we ever had a shot, today’s our shot.’ ”
To prove his point, they relieved the boat’s spacious ice chest under the front deck of three beautiful “slot” reds. Each held up one of the golden beauties, proudly.
“We knew they’d put us in the money,” Brian Napier said later. A better-than-average chance of winning was a strong possibility.
First-year SFA Director Brooks Amy of New Iberia measured their two best “slot” redfish and teammate Jacob Fisher weighed them about halfway through the weigh-in. No one in line before or after could top the “sticks” from Jeanerette.
“Oh, it felt good. We’ve been fishing this tournament nine, eight years, and we’ve never got in the top five places. Never,” Josh Napier said.
His father said, “It’s about the bragging rights. We’re going to enjoy this. We’re the champs for one month. It was meant to be. It was just meant to be.”
The winning boat — that has a nice ring to it for the Napiers and St. Germain — finished ahead of the runner-up team of Brooks Amy, Perry Scott, Jacob Fisher and Hayden Amy. That boat checked in with 13.90 pounds worth $260.
Third place went to Gerrit “T Blu” Landry, “Tooky” Lasseigne and Brady Derise, whose two redfish weighed 14.35 pounds for $130.
Larry Comeaux, Mack Comeaux and Brodie Comeaux finished fourth with 13.75 pounds worth $104.
The fifth and final payout spot was handed by Amy to Dusty Davis, Milton Davis, Lane Davis and Jonathan Rush, who won $90 with 13.15 pounds.
The originally scheduled SFA opener was postponed by high winds and cold weather on March 19. Seven boats showed up that morning and wound up going home.
“Last Saturday, we loaded up, got to the landing, and the wind was blowing. It was cold and windy. Everybody was looking at each other” wondering if they were going to fish, Brian Napier. The general sentiment was to keep the boats on the trailer.
“I said, ‘Yeah, let’s live for another day.’ Thank God we did,” he said about the postponement decision made by Amy.
Brian Napier, who skippered the winning boat, said he was unable to scout around the week before the rescheduled tournament. His boat went in the water for the first time this year March 26.
“I really wanted to. We didn’t get a chance,” he said, citing business-related demands in southeastern areas of the state rebuilding after Hurricane Ida. He owns Napier Sheet Metal.
So, in effect, they had little idea how water conditions and potential redfish whereabouts shaped up in and around Vermilion Bay. They decided to go to mouth of Avery Canal after the 6:30 p.m. start.
“Look, normally we fish the Pass (Southwest Pass). That’s where we like to go. The first spot we went to, we caught all of our fish there. By 9 o’clock it was done,” Brian Napier said.
Seven redfish went into the boat during that period. C’est tout.
St. Germain, 63, son of the late Don “Moose” St. Germain, often regarded as one of the top inshore saltwater fishermen in the Teche Area, put the first two “slot” reds of the day in the boat, starting with an 8.2-pound red at approximately 7:45 a.m. The next redfish that came over the side was a 7-pounder.
It was fitting St. Germain, who is retired after a career in the oil field industry and works at Byron’s Cabinets, got them off to a good start as they fished Carolina-rigged shrimp on the bottom.
“Glenn and I have been hanging around (and fishing together) since we were kids. He knows those waters,” he said. “I’ve got a hard-core fishing buddy in Glenn. He lives and breathes that, fishing.”
The big redfish kept biting. Then Brian Napier boated their biggest of the day, an 8.4-pounder.
“After the first three, like, we were in heaven. We were in the honey hole. But I tell you, as quick as it turned on, it turned off. That was it for the day,” the District 11 Iberia Parish Councilman said.
Meanwhile, Josh St. Germain, 36, who works for his father’s business, did what he could to help the cause. He didn’t get the right bites while they were targeting 2-foot depths around rocks with the boat in 5- to 6-foot depths.
“Ah, man, I just happened to be part of the team. I was netting fish, measuring fish. I was glad to be on the water with them,” the younger Napier said.
During that seven-redfish blitz, he caught one. A few times he reeled in his line to get it out of the way, he said, especially the two occasions when there was a double hookup by his dad and their friend.
The streak was snapped.