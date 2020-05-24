PATTERSON — Sixty-year-old Keith Altazin made the right choice and, eventually after nearly four hours, chose the right artificial lure to fish with at crunch time during the Coteau Bass Club Top 10 Tournament at the Bayou Teche in Patterson.
Altazin and Jason Jones stayed put May 16 while two of the five boats locked through and traveled elsewhere, one to the marsh and the other to Lake Fausse Pointe. When the Top 10 qualifiers from 2019 met up again for the weigh-in, the scale tipped in their favor.
“I told him (Jones) we weren’t going to run out of Patterson. I said they’ve got fish in there. We’ll just stay in there and fish. It paid off. I stayed in there the last two weekends trying to learn what I could learn,” Altazin said after winning the Top 10 title with five bass weighing 9.97 pounds.
Jones, who also prefished there, agreed and said, “I was pretty confident in Patterson.”
Apparently, so was the team of Steve Doumit and Blaine Miller, who stayed on the bayou and steadily racked up bass. They culled to a limit of five-bass weighing 9.22 pounds for second place.
Meanwhile, the Altazon-Jones team didn’t start firing for quite a while.
“We didn’t put our first fish in the boat until 10 and Steve had five and was culling” at the time, Jones said.
Then, as he put it, it was time for the “Keith Show.”
“Well, Keith caught the first one, the second, the third. I caught the fourth,” he said.
The winners were fishing the “cypress tree side” but not necessarily targeting cypress trees, he said. Most of their bass, small and large, came from near the dropoff, away from the shoreline.
Altazin was throwing a black Strike King spinnerbait with copper Colorado blades while Jones stuck mostly to a Texas-rigged soft plastic creature bait, a watermelon/candy V&M J-Bug.
“We were fishing structure on the bottom, old laydowns, old stumps, driftwood,” Jones said.
With four in the livewell, they went back and fished the productive stretch again and the star of the Keith show nailed the fifth and final keeper.
“It was one of those good lucky days where I caught four of the keepers,” Altazin said, modestly.
“It kind of shut down after the fifth one,” Jones said.
They had a limit. But would it be enough at the hour of reckoning?
“We knew it would be close because Steve and Blane we’re catching some fish,” Altazin said, noting the winners were disappointed they never got a “kicker” fish.
Altazin rolled with the satisfying results.
“It feels great compared to all the guys. In fact Marlin (Marlin Hebert, defending bass club champion) said when he was taking our picture, ‘Look at all them big grins.’ I said, ‘Yep. You’d be grinning, too, if you were standing right here,’ ” he said.
Jones said it was satisfying, no doubt, but he had one objective going into the CBH Top 10.
“My main goal was to beat Joey (Joey Trahan) and Marlin, even if we finished fourth. It’s all in fun. I called them earlier in the week talking trash, getting ready to fish. It’s all fun. We enjoy it,” he said.
Brandon Sellers, who fished with Tim Sturm, boasted the biggest bass, a 3.21-pounder. It anchored their five-bass limit weighing 8.90 pounds for third place.
Dustin Dore and Doyle Louviere were fourth with three bass weighing 3.95 pounds. Hebert and Trahan finished fifth with 2.05 pounds.