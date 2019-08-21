METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints have been asking Taysom Hill to do a lot of non-quarterback stuff.
But he showed in the team’s last preseason game that he is still evolving as a quarterback even with all the multi-tasking he has been handling.
The Saints claimed Hill off waivers from Green Bay almost exactly two years ago and since then he has become a special-teams stalwart as well as an occasional running back, wide receiver and tight end.
He does get periodic snaps at quarterback as a change of pace from Drew Brees, but in the grand scheme of things he remains the No. 3 quarterback as Teddy Bridgewater would be called upon if Brees were to miss a significant period of time in the regular season.
But in the preseason game against Chargers in Carson, Calif., Hill replaced an ill and struggling Bridgewater in the second quarter. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns and ran five times for 53 yards to lead a comeback from a 17-3 deficit to a 19-17 victory.
That performance was an indication of why head coach Sean Payton still believes Hill’s future could ultimately be quarterback.
“Absolutely. That hasn’t changed,” Payton said. “Right now we just feel like as we continue to work on those skillsets, there’s other things that he’s able to do to help the team and he’s done those pretty well.”
Hill has returned kickoffs, he blocked a punt on a game-turning play in a win at Tampa Bay last season and he is the upback on punts, bringing a quarterback’s mindset to situations that allow him to read the defense and call a fake when appropriate.
Speaking of reads, Hill made an exceptionally good one on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Austin Carr that started the Saints comeback. Carr said he was “the fifth or sixth read” for Hill, who quickly spotted that Carr was wide open and delivered the ball to him.
“That route concept, even with that coverage, 99.99 percent of the time that’s not getting thrown to me on the wheel (route),” Carr said. “But you saw the 0.01 percent right there, I guess. The defense dropped its coverage, and credit to Taysom for finding me.
“I came to him on the sideline and said ‘We never throw that!’ It speaks to his poise in the pocket and his maturity as a quarterback.”
Hill, 28, was injured during each of his four seasons at BYU, then went undrafted before signing with Green Bay, which released him at the end of the 2017 preseason.
“As I entered the NFL, honestly my mindset was to go take advantage of every opportunity and do my best to make a team and then help the team win,” Hill said. “I’m a lot more confident playing inside of the offense right now than I was last year (or) obviously my rookie year coming here.
“I think the progression as a quarterback, you get more time on task inside the offense and you get more confidence getting up to the line of scrimmage, things start to slow down a little bit. I think that’s the great challenge of this game for a quarterback is getting to the point where you can play fast enough and take the mental part out of the game.”
Brees hasn’t played in either of the first two preseason games and whatever playing time he does get prior to the season opener likely will come at the New York Jets on Saturday.
Hill figures to get at least a couple of series Saturday and probably more in the preseason finale against Miami on Aug. 29 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. He knows that once the season begins he’ll get most of his snaps in roles other than quarterback, though he will occasionally spell Brees, often times running a run-pass option.
“(The coaches) have made it very clear that hey, when we get to OTAs, when we get to training camp, we want you focused on playing quarterback, we care a lot about your progression at that position,” Hill said. “Then as we get to the season, the focus obviously turns to gameplanning, making sure Drew is comfortable with the gameplans going into it.”
Though Hill is content with his situation he doesn’t deny that ultimately “I want to play quarterback.”