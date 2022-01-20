Catholic High’s defense has had an incredible season so far, conceding fewer than 40 goals so far and racking up 18 wins. The five players who make up the stellar defensive unit are seniors Anna Baquet, Terralynn Calais, Lauren Gonsoulin, and Madelyn Moore. Junior Ruthie Helms has established herself as the right back of choice for the Lady Panthers.
As goalkeeper, Madelyn Moore has one of the hardest jobs on the team, but she performs it to perfection. Moore said she began playing the position when the starting goalkeeper graduated.
“In middle school I played on the field, and then they needed a goalkeeper because the previous one was graduating from high school, so I tried it out and liked it so I’ve played there ever since.”
Head coach Stefan Norris said Moore has only gotten better this season and contributes her great performances to confidence.
“Madelyn has been a starter for three years now, and she’s really playing phenomenally,” Norris said. “Her confidence is the biggest thing this year; she’s feeling really confident, she believes in herself, and it’s made all the difference in the world. She’s not only making saves but catching the ball instead of just punching it out or deflecting it away. She’s pretty much played mistake-free ball for the entire year.”
Playing just ahead of the goalkeeper is sweeper Anna Baquet. As sweeper, Baquet’s main job is to provide defensive cover for the other players, and to intercept opposition attackers before they can put themselves in scoring positions. Bacqet said she hasn’t always played as a defender, bouncing back and forth between defense and offense.
“I started out as a striker and on the wing in middle school, and then my freshman and sophomore year I played defense,” said Baquet. “In the middle of my sophomore year and all of my junior year I was back at striker, and now I’m on defense again.”
Norris said Baquet serves as a “safety valve” for the Lady Panthers’ defense, which was an unfamiliar role for her.
“Anna slid into sweeper, which is a new position for her,” Norris said. “She’s played defense before but never sweeper, and has really taken to it. She’s a safety valve, she’s there to clean up if somebody makes a mistake and has great speed and good anticipation.”
Terralynn Calais, described by her teammates as “a general,” is the voice of the defensive line. Calais is no stranger to defense, playing in the back for most of her Catholic High career.
Norris said Calais is a dominant force for the Lady Panthers.
“Terralynn is physical, she wins 90 percent of the tackles she goes in for and she’s a great, dominant header,” Norris said.
Her presence is felt not only in her defensive solidity, but also in her commanding presence. Calais can always be heard directing her teammates on where to go and when to execute Catholic High’s strong defensive press.
Senior left back Lauren Gonsoulin adds a dynamic option for the Lady Panthers defense with her preferred left foot, a tool Norris said allows her to aid in the attack for Catholic High.
“Lauren has gotten some consistent playing time for the first time in a while and has done well. She helps us out being a left footer, and she’s done a great job of getting into the attack and makes great overlapping runs.”
Gonsoulin said she hasn’t always played as a defender, bouncing back and forth between defense and as a winger.
“In middle school I played defense and on the wing and liked it, and then I moved back to defense,” Gonsoulin said. “I went back up top in my freshman or sophomore year, and then went back on defense for my junior and senior year.”
That attacking experience aids her transitional play and allows the Lady panthers to rapidly move into dangerous areas in the opposition half.
Helms is the only underclassman on the Catholic High defense, but you wouldn’t know it by watching her play. Helms said she’s been playing soccer for most of her life.
“I’ve been playing soccer since I was 4 years old,” she said. “I started at the New Iberia Pepperplex, and it was really fun and I fell in love with the game and I’ve been playing it ever since.”
Norris said Helms is playing “the best soccer of her career after her move to right back.” With the rest of the defense graduating this season, Helms will be a crucial part of the defensive rebuild for next year.
Catholic High coaches and players alike have pointed out that the communication between the defense has played a key role in the success of the team this season. Norris said the players have spent enough time together to prevent any feelings getting hurt when they communicate on the field.
“It helps that three of the four are seniors and have gone to school together and played together for quite a while,” he said. “I think they have that level of comfort where they can talk and direct and command what needs to be done and know that it is going to be received the right way.”
Catholic High is currently ranked No. 1 in Division IV with four games remaining in the season. With a solid defensive unit and record breaking striker Anna Broussard up top, the Lady Panthers look poised to make a deep run in the playoffs.