YOUNGSVILLE — The Texas Collegiate League has pushed back its opening from May to July in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and state and CDC recommendations.
The Acadiana Cane Cutters open the season at home on Monday, July 6, against the Brazos Valley Bombers at Fabacher Field. The home opener had been scheduled for May 28.
“In light of the current outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals, community leaders and with our supporting collegiate baseball programs, the TCL has decided to delay the start of the 2020 season,” a prepared statment from the league via the Acadiana Cane Cutters said. “As such, the league has also short3ened the season to a 24-game regular season plus postseason.”
The TCL unanimously voted to move the season opener to July 3 to give franchises ample time to prepare and ensure the safety of fans and all others involved is addressed with the “utmost scrutiny,” the statement said. The league is putting together guidelines for fans to be able to safely attend ballparks this summer.
“As we have to address uncertain times across two states, we wanted to provide the best possibility to have baseball back for the athletes and most importantly an opportunity for fans and families to be a part of the TCL this season,” TCL president Uri Geva said in the statement. “Therefore, the decision to move the start date made the most sense at this time.”
All Cane Cutters home games begin at 7 p.m. and are broadcst live on ESPN 1420 AM. For more information about the team or schedule visit www.canecuttersbaseball.com or call the office at 451-6582.