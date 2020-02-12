LAFAYETTE — Reese Boulanger’s 674 series, including a high game of 238, was more than enough as Teurlings beat Loreauville 2915 to 2317 Monday in a match at Lafayette Lanes.
John Landry had a 199 game and Brody Leger added a 197 game for Lafayette High in the dual match win.
Loreauville was led by Hannah Towers 171 with Trey Bijeaux adding a 165 and Logan Girouard finishing with a 159.
Girouard had a three match total of 453 for Loreauville.
LHS will be back in action at Cajun Bowl Monday against Southside.