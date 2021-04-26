The Loreauville High School Tigers lead 10 Teche Area teams into the prep baseball playoffs as the No. 5 seed in Class 2A.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its baseball playoff brackets Sunday.
Loreauville (16-8) will play host to No. 28 seed Port Allen (5-13) in the first round Monday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.
The winner of the game plays the winner of the 12/21 contest between host Port Barre (12-12) and Loreauville's District 7-2A rival Delcambre (15-10).
That sets up a potential best of 3 series in the second round between the Tigers and the Panthers.
The other member of District 7-2A to make the playoffs is Catholic High. The Panthers (10-16) finished as the 10th seed in Division III and will travel to No. 7 seed Dunham (19-12) for a best of 3 series in the first round.
The winner of that series will play No. 2 seed St. Charles (20-9-1) in the quarterfinals. St. Charles has a first-round bye.
In Class 5A, New Iberia Senior High (20-14) finished as the 19th seed and will travel to No. 14 seed and District 3-5A rival Southside (23-10) in the first round in a game set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Fabacher Field in Youngsville.
The winner of that game will play the winner of the 3/30 contest between Live Oak (30-4) and Ouachita Parish (13-21) in a best of 3 series in the second round.
In Class 4A, No. 26 seed Westgate (7-17) travels to No. 7 seed South Terrebonne (16-9) in a game set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at South Terrebonne.
The winner of that game will face the winner of the 10/23 contest between DeRidder (22-1) and Cecilia (9-15) in a best of 3 second round series.
In Division IV, Highland Baptist (17-10) finished as the 14th seed and will travel to No. 3 seed Calvary Baptist (22-7) in a best of 3 series with the winner playing the winner of the 6/11 series between Central Catholic (19-9) and Central Private (15-13) in a best of 3 series in the quarterfinals.
In Class 3A, both Erath and St. Martinville made the playoffs. Erath (11-18) is the 20th seed and will travel to No. 13 seed Grant (18-11) while SMSH (7-14) is the 31st seed and will travel to No. 2 seed South Beauregard (27-4).
Erath will play the winner of the 4/29 matchup between Iota and Albany and SMSH will play the 15/18 winner of Pine Prairie and Kaplan.
In Class A, Centerville (7-8) finished as the 11th seed and will play host to No. 22 seed Homer (1-12) in the first round Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Centerville. In the second round, the winner will travel to No. 6 seed LaSalle, which had a first round bye.
In Division V, ESA (1-17) will travel to top seed Grace Christian (23-8) in the first round with the winner advancing to play the winner of the 4/5 contest between Family Community and Northside Christian in the quarterfinals.