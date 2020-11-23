Ten Teche Area football teams earn playoff bids

Ten Teche Area schools earned football playoff bids announced Sunday by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, and five of those will open the postseason with home games.
Loreauville (6-0) is the highest seeded team in the area at No. 3 in the Class 2A playoffs. Also set to open at home are New Iberia (6-2), 14th in Class 5A; Westgate (5-3), 13th in Class 4A; St. Martinville (6-2), 10th in Class 3A; and Catholic High (5-3), eighth in Division III.
Centerville (5-3) would have opened at home as the No. 11 seed but is moving on to a second-round matchup with No. 6 Oberlin after getting a 2-0 forfeit over No. 22 Tensas (0-5).
Also earning playoff bids from the area are Erath (1-4), the No. 32 seed in 3A; Franklin (4-4), seeded 17th in 2A; Delcambre (2-5), the No. 27 seed in 2A; and Jeanerette (3-4), the No. 30 seed in 2A.
Three of the games feature matchups between district rivals. NISH plays Southside, St. Martinville faces Kaplan and Loreauville plays Jeanerette in the first round of the playoffs.
NISH opens the 5A playoffs with the team the Yellow Jackets were slated to play in week 10, Southside High (3-3). The regular-season game was canceled after Southside developed COVID-19 issues.
Westgate is scheduled to face No. 20 Assumption (4-2) on Friday. Both teams beat Class 5A Denham Springs this year; westgate by a 43-7 score and Assumption by a 35-10 count.
In 3A, St. Martinville is set to take on District 6-3A rival Kaplan (4-3). The Tigers beat Kaplan 32-20 on Oct. 30.
Erath travels to No. 1 seed Jennings (6-0). The Bulldogs went 4-0 against four Class 4A teams that open the playoffs at home — DeRidder, (the 16th seed in the 4A bracket), Cecilia (11th seed), Eunice (10th seed) and Leesville (5th seed).
All of the local teams in District 7-2A earned playoff bids except West St. Mary, which was excluded from the playoffs.
In the 2A playoffs, Loreauville takes on Jeanerette. The teams were scheduled to play before Loreauville had to cancel its final two games because of a COVID-19 test.
Franklin travels to play No. 16 seed South Plaquemines (4-3), which has wins over Class 5A schools Grace King and Bonnabel on its resume. Those two teams finished a combined 1-12.
Delcambre is scheduled to open the playoffs at No. 6 seed Kinder’s John C. Buck Memorial Stadium. The Yellow Jackets went 5-2 with their only losses coming to 3A schools St. Louis Catholic (No. 10 seed in Division II) and Lake Charles College Prep (No. 3 seed in 3A).
Centerville travels to Oberlin for its second-round game. The Tigers had a first-round bye with only 24 teams in the Class A bracket.