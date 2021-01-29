Ten standout players from Thursday’s final open-to-media practice

MOBILE, Alabama — The final day of open-to-the-media practice sessions for the Reese’s Senior Bowl was held Thursday.
The National Team — coached by the Miami Dolphins staff — and the American Team — coached by the Carolina Panthers staff — took turns running through position group drills, red zone offenses and two-minute drills inside Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama.
Below are the 10 players that stood out on Thursday.
NATIONAL TEAM
Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State: The Sun Devils wide receiver caught a touchdown pass each from Notre Dame’s Ian Book and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger during red zone offense drills. Darby’s best catch was another pass from Book in which he held onto the catch after being hit hard by a linebacker and then fought to get into the end zone.
John Bates, TE, Boise State: The Broncos tight end was fluid in his route running and displayed soft hands. Bates didn’t appear to drop a single pass thrown his way, and his best catch was when he was forced to scoop an underthrow from Feleipe Franks near the sideline. Bates looks the part of a pass catching NFL tight end.
Ade Ogundeji, DL, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish pass rusher was the best defensive lineman to take part in the National Team’s practice. Ogundeji got off the line quickly with strength and speed, and was a problem for the rotation of right tackles that lined up on Thursday.
Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota State: The FCS star routinely won his one-on-one matchups with players from the FBS level. Johnson caught two touchdowns during red zone offense drills, including beating Oklahoma’s Tre Northwood in the corner of the end zone.
Benjamin St-Juste, DB, Minnesota: Even though the Golden Gophers didn’t haul in any interceptions on Thursday, that didn’t mean he wasn’t making plays. St-Juste was good in man coverage and had a few pass deflections, including one near the goal line on the final offensive play of practice.
AMERICAN TEAM
Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida: The Gator playmaker stood out amongst all players on Thursday with his lateral quickness, explosive burst after the catch and steady hands. During the opening two-minute drill offense of practice, Toney hauled in two passes from Alabama’s Mac Jones and did so while being covered.
Elijah Mitchell, RB, UL: The former Erath and Ragin’ Cajun star showed off multiple skills. Mitchell caught a screen pass from Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and then a two-point conversion pass. Mitchell later scored a rushing touchdown and then pushed back Houston linebacker Grant Stuard three to four yards as a blocker on the punt team.
Jacoby Stevens, DB, LSU: The Tiger played well during Thursday’s practice, showing his versatility in stopping the run and in pass coverage. Stevens’ best play was during a red zone offense drill. The LSU star never stopped tracking Jones, taking away the option to tuck and run and then jumped off the ground to pull in an interception.
Richie Grant, DB, UCF: The Golden Knights star put on the show in the secondary showing off his coverage skills. Grant first intercepted a deep pass from Wake Forest-Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, deflected a pass to Georgia tight end Tre’ McKitty, and then picked off another pass in the end zone.
Cam Sample, DL, Tulane: How good of a day did the Green Wave star have on Thursday? Sample pressured Mond multiple times including forcing him to run down the sideline, while Sample pursued only a few yards behind. Sample would later pressure Jones a few times and by the end of practice was being double-teamed.