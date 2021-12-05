Teche Area players make impact in SBC title game

LAFAYETTE — Zi'Yon Hill set the tone.
In Saturday's Sun Belt Conference Championship Game at Cajun Field, the Louisiana defensive tackle and former Catholic High standout made his presence felt on Appalachian State's first offensive possession.
Hill broke through the offensive line and sacked Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice for a X-yard loss. Hill would go on to lead the Ragin' Cajuns with two sacks, to go along with his five tackles, in the 24-16 victory.
Hill, as he routinely does, gave credit for that defensive performance to his entire defense.
Hill wasn't the only former Catholic High standout to contribute in Saturday's championship victory.
Louisiana wide receiver Peter LeBlanc also stepped early as he hauled in a 35-yard pass on the Ragin' Cajuns' opening possession which led to a touchdown. LeBlanc pulled down another key pass, a 30-yard completion down the right sideline shortly before half. That reception helped set up the 33-yard field goal by Nate Synder.
LeBlanc led Louisiana with four receptions for 67 yards in the win.
The third former Catholic High star to step up was cornerback Trey Amos who recorded one tackle in the victory.
SYNDER MAKES IT
Nate Synder has struggled with kicking this season.
Synder entered Saturday's game having made just 3-of-8 field goal attempts and 32-of-34 extra points. Synder had not made a field goal since successfully kicking three field goals against Texas State back on Oct. 30th.
Even with that rust and inconsistency, Synder made the most of his opportunity when he made a 33-yard field goal shortly before halftime on Saturday.
BAILEY CARRIES THE LOAD
Emani Bailey wasn't really a factor in the first half as the Ragin' Cajuns redshirt freshman running back entered the locker room at the break with only one carry for 11 yards.
Bailey would carry the workload in the second half for Louisiana as he rushed for 117 yards and scored a 35-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
RAGIN' CAJUN NOTES
Louisiana's Levi Lewis was named SBC Championship Game MVP after he completed 15-of-30 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown, while also having 43 rushing yards and one rushing score... App State's Chase Brice, who earlier in the week was named the All-SBC Newcomer of the Year, was held to only 119 yards on 12-of-30 passing and one touchdown and one lost fumble... Louisiana's Rhys Byrns punted the ball six times for 284 yards with two punts inside the 20-yard line... After losing the first eight meetings, Louisiana has now won three straight against App State.