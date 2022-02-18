The boys’ basketball regular season is coming to an end on Saturday, and most Teche-Area teams are playing their final game of the season this evening. For some, tonight’s contest will be the last game of the year, but many local teams are already preparing for their playoff matchups.
Catholic High
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 6 in Division III
Catholic High (17-8) travel to Franklin (18-7) to finish out the season. The Panthers top the District 7-2A leaderboard with an 11-1 district record, but Franklin sits at a close No. 2 with an 11-2 record in district.
Catholic High managed to scrape out a tight 53-51 win last time they faced the Hornets, but Franklin will hope to find a different result and finish the season with a win at home.
Tip off will be at 7 p.m. at Franklin Senior High School
Centerville
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 17 in Class 1A
Centerville (7-10) hosts Highland Baptist (7-20) on Friday, a team they beat in their last meeting 45-44. Such a tight score line means that Friday’s contest really is a toss up, and both teams will be fired up to start the playoffs with momentum on their side.
Tip off will be at 6:30 p.m. at Centerville High School.
Delcambre
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 49 in Class 2A
It has been a tough season for Delcambre, who only managed 4 wins this season while picking up 23 losses. The squad has suffered with injuries and COVID absences, and host a strong Houma Christian team on Friday. The Panthers may be able to pull off a miracle, but it won’t be enough to get them into the playoffs.
Tip off will be at 6 p.m. at Delcambre High School
Episcopal School of Acadiana
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 3 in Division V
The Falcons (24-10) are currently on a 5 game winning streak, and will hope to continue their winning ways when they travel to North Vermilion on Friday. ESA has already secured a playoff spot, but will want to prevent adding a loss in the last game of the season. Expect big performances from the Falcons.
Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. at North Vermilion High School
Erath
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 37 in Class 3A
The jump from No. 37 to No. 32 is probably a bit too big for Erath (11-14), who hosts rival Abbeville on Friday, but it won’t stop them from trying. Records always go out the window when you play a rival school, and Erath will hope to put on a show in their last game of the season.
Tip off is at 6pm at Erath High School.
Franklin
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 8 in Class 2A
See “Catholic High” for details.
Hanson Memorial
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 14 in Division IV
Hanson (16-12) have picked up big wins against Highland Baptist and Centerville in their last two games, and will look to continue their excellent performances when they travel to Covenant Christian on Friday. The Tigers claimed a 49-34 in their last matchup, and it looks likely the score will be similar this time.
Tip off is at 6 p.m. at Covenant Christian Academy.
Highland Baptist Christian School
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 19 in Division IV
See “Centerville” for details.
Jeanerette
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 34 in Class 2A
Jeanerette (10-12) are just outside of the playoff spots with one game remaining, but their opponents, Loreauville (12-10), are flying high and looking for another big win to end the season. Returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, Loreauville will be looking to make a statement as they finish up the regular season.
Tip off is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Jeanerette Senior High School
Loreauville
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 21 in Class 2A
See “Jeanerette” for details.
New Iberia Senior High
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 6 in Class 5A
New Iberia Senior High (26-7) have finished the regular season and will host Southside High in the inaugural District 3-5A Tournament on Friday. The Yellow Jackets defeated Southside 64-53 in their last game, and will clinch the district championship should they manage to do it again.
Tip off will be at 7 p.m. at New Iberia Senior High School.
St. Martinville
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 6 in Class 3A
St. Martinville (25-6) has already won their district championship this season, and hosts Crowley on Friday. In their last game against the Gents, St. Martinville dominated the game, winning 72-22. The Tigers will be looking for their 14th straight win, so fans may see another 50 point blowout to finish the season.
Tip off is at 7 p.m. at St. Martinville Senior High School
West St. Mary
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 19 in Class 2A
West St. Mary (16-11) hosts Ascension Episcopal, a team they beat 40-32 in their last meeting. The Wolfpack struggled against Franklin and Catholic High, but have handily defeated all other district challengers this season. Prepare for a repeat today.
Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. at West St. Mary High School.
Westgate
Current Power Rating Seed: No. 37 in Class 4A
Westgate (5-16) struggled early in the season, but managed to defeat strong district rivals Teurlings and St. Thomas Moore recently. A win against Carencro would end the season on a high note, but probably won’t be enough to secure a playoff spot this year. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. at WHS.