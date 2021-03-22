Tearful Diaz enjoys first professional win at Chitimacha Louisiana Open

BROUSSARD — Roberto Diaz had held back the tears long enough.
In the moments following winning the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, Diaz went through a wide array of emotions.
There was the pure joy of finally winning his first professional tournament and being doused by beer by his friend and fellow golfer Stephan Jaeger.
Then came the pride from holding up a championship trophy and oversized signed check on the the 18th green at Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club, and the respect and love FaceTiming with his wife, kids and friend Abe Ancer.
But afterwards while he spoke about what winning the tournament he could only hold back the tears for so long.
"Man, it's a lot of emotions," said Diaz, who began to shed tears. "This is for my mom, she passed away a long time ago, it's amazing. It’s unbelievable. I can't explain how bad I wanted to win, and I did it. It's a monkey off my back. I wanted this for so long, and now that I have it, it’s awesome, awesome."
Diaz shot 3-under par on Sunday and finished 18-under par at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open to defeat Peter Uihlein by a single stroke.
While discussing his first professional victory in his 194th career tournament Sunday, the 34-year-old struggled to put his feelings into words.
"It feels like the first," Diaz said. "It’s amazing. It’s something that I can’t describe , I didn’t even care about the flag or the check, you know, once a winner, always a winner."
The victory was anything but easy for Diaz.
Diaz saw his three-stroke lead disappear over the course of just two holes on the back nine. Uihlein first eagled the par-five No. 13 and then chipped in for birdie on the par-4 No. 14, while Diaz bogeyed the par-4 No. 13.
"I had to make something happen on 12, and was able to execute, and the chip on 14 to get tied," Uihlein said. "I was aiming at the flag. I was just trying to give myself good looks the last four holes."
Headed to No. 15, Diaz and Uihlein were tied atop the leaderboard. Diaz reflected afterwards that the Uihlein actually refocused him for the final four holes.
"I knew I had a four shot lead coming off the tee and I kind of started thinking and wondering and all the things that come up with a win," Diaz said. "It’s bad for me to say this, but it was great that they started pressing at the end toward me, because if I would have had a four shot lead coming down the last couple of holes, I probably wouldn’t have concentrated as much as I did.”
The two golfers would par the next two holes, even though Uihlein had a birdie chance on No. 15, but then came the par-4 No. 17.
Uihlein's tee shot went wide left but he still managed to land his approach shot on the green. The former U.S. Amateur champion was unable to make the long birdie putt but then missed the much shorter par putt. Uihlein bogeyed the hole while Diaz made par.
"I had a good look on 15 and left it short, 17 was a three-putt the first one of the week, kind of a bad time but it is what it is," Uihlein said. "The first putt I just flat out misread it, I didn’t think it was going to break that hard to the right, and the next one kinda took a little bit of a bump."
Diaz would close out the round by carding pars on the final three holes, including the final hole — the par-4 No. 18.
"All I could think of was just make good contact," Diaz said. "I knew he’d hit in the water and that backed me off a little bit, but I was fortunate enough to get good numbers coming in."
So what does it mean to have finally won a tournament after going 0-for-193 before he arrived in Broussard for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
"This win means a lot for me, for my family, for my team, for different reasons, not only for the sentimental part of it," Diaz said. "But like I told you, the monkey on my back is off. I feel a lot of relief, I feel a lot of weight off me. There’s only one thing that I wanted, it was to win. When my kid came along, I kind of put that off my mind, and now I have two things off my mind now."