Kendall Talley pointed to her coach.
The University of Louisiana outfielder had just rounded second base after blasting a two-run home run off of South Alabama pitcher Olivia Lackie. Her coach Gerry Glasco made sure to walk down the third-base line and give his hitter a high-five on her way to crossing home plate.
“It was definitely a huge moment for my team and myself,” Talley said. “I don’t consider myself a power hitter. The ball just happened to go over the fence.”
Talley’s home run that landed over the right-center field wall gave the Ragin’ Cajuns an early lead Thursday and a shot of momentum on their way to a 10-3 victory over the Jaguars at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Talley gave credit to her home run — her third of the season — to the team’s different game plan against Lackie.
In the three-game series between the two programs in late March, the Ragin’ Cajuns managed to get a total of six hits off of Lackie who pitched in all three of those games.
In Thursday’s victory, the Ragin’ Cajuns scored seven runs off of nine hits in only five innings.
“We definitely had a better game plan going into it,” Talley said. “When they came to our place awhile back we just knew that she threw hard. We had a better game plan today. We knew what pitch we wanted to hit.”
“I thought we got to a good start on Lackie,” Glasco said. “That was a concern for us was to keep our strikeout numbers low — not letting her have a whole lot of strikeouts.”
That early cushion allowed two-time Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Summer Ellyson to come out and be aggressive with her pitches.
Ellyson — who turned 24 on Thursday — gave up a single to leadoff hitter Caroline Nichols to start the game but after that, she did not surrender another hit while striking out 10 Jaguars in the next four innings.
“I think both the rise ball and the drop ball were working really well,” said Ellyson, who now has 95 career wins which is third-most in program history. “It always helps in my favor when I can have a good day with both of those pitches.”
“You could tell they were really confused by how she was throwing,” Glasco said.
With Ellyson dealing, the Ragin’ Cajuns continued to build up their lead.
Julie Rawls led off the fourth with a single to center field. Two batters later, pinch hitter Bailey Curry hit a single to left center field and then Sophie Piskos reached on a sacrifice bunt.
With the bases loaded, Ciara Bryan’s sac fly scored Rawls.
After Kaitlyn Alderink was hit to reload the bases, the Ragin’ Cajuns then pulled off a triple steal and Curry crossed home plate.
The Ragin’ Cajuns added to their lead with another three runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run double by Curry.
The Ragin’ Cajuns had five players with multi-hit games.
In the top of the sixth, South Alabama finally got to Ellyson.
With one out, Nichols hit a single and then was joined on the base paths by Mackenzie Brasher who hit a single as well. Two hitters later, Kennedy Cronan hit a three-run homer.
The Ragin’ Cajuns answered in the bottom of the sixth.
Talley reached first base on a one-out throwing error and then Milz hit a single to center field. Gortarez then loaded the bases with a single to center of her own.
Rawls then hit a single to shortstop which scored Talley. Dalton reached on a fielding error that also allowed both Gortarez and Milz to score.
Ellyson came out in the top of the seventh and closed out the victory.
With the win, the Ragin’ Cajuns will face Texas State in the semifinals today.
First pitch is set for 10 a.m.
“I think we are definitely very hungry,” Talley said. “We knew that we have a target on our back everytime we step on the field and everybody here wants to beat us. So we are going to do our best to make sure that doesn’t happen. We want this.”