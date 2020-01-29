Barring an epic collapse, flu epidemic, volcanic eruption or meteor strike, the Franklin Lady Hornets will claim the District 7-2A championship when the season ends in a couple of weeks.
After going through the first round of district play without a loss, including a win over Catholic High at home back on Jan. 3 in its first district game, the Franklin Lady Hornets started the second round of district play at Catholic High, facing the team that had won the last two district championships and looking for a measure of revenge from the first game.
But as much as the Lady Panthers tried, they were just no match for a relentless Franklin press as the Lady Hornets used the defense to start the offense and beat CHS 64-49 Tuesday to take a two-game lead over the defending district champs and in the process, stake their claim to a district title that has eluded FSH girls basketball since last winning it in 2007, before the era of power rankings.
“It’s exciting. It really is,” FSH coach Jacinta Verret said. “I told them before the game that if you win tonight, you pretty much guarantee that you’ll end the season district champs.”
Amari Butler had 18 points, Kamaya Williams added 17 points and Rontrinia Hawkins finished with 10 points as Franklin bolted out to a 25-10 first quarter lead and never looked back in improving to 20-6 overall and 7-0 in District 7-2A. It was Franklin’s third straight win and seventh win in its last eight games.
Forcing the action from the beginning of the game, Franklin just had too much athleticism for Catholic High to counter.
“They jumped on us for the second time this year,” CHS head girls coach Michelle Bienvenu said.
“They have a lot of length, a lot of speed. We had five quick turnovers on the press at the start of the game. We couldn’t handle their press.
“We did okay in the second half but overall their press hurt us. We tried to make some adjustments but their speed killed us.”
Bienvenu, whose Lady Panthers have won a share of the last two district championships, acknowledged that there is not likely to be a third straight district title this year.
“It doesn’t look that way,” she said.
Verret, whose team has finished third in district for the past two seasons, said that her team’s speed was the difference Tuesday night.
“We’re fast,” Verret said. “Our guards get out quick and they really have good court vision where they can see other people.
“We worked really hard to stop Madison (CHS senior forward Madison Bievenu) and we couldn’t leave No. 25 (CHS senior guard Lauren Bonin) alone because she can really shoot the ball.
“But we were able to limit her in the second half as well.”
Bienvenu finished the game with 18 points and Bonin had 20 points, including five 3-pointers as CHS tried its best to stay close to Franklin, twice cutting the lead to within 12 points, but each time the Lady Hornets were able to maintain a comfortable lead.
Franklin’s success this season has been a long-time coming, according to Verret.
“It’s awesome to watch them on the court,” she said.
“It’s nice to see the things that we have worked hard on the past eight years, to see these kids have the court IQ to know what they are supposed to do and see them execute it.
“I wasn’t so sure that it was going to be so awesome this year but it really is.”
For Bienvenu, it’s not a devastating loss for her team.
“They’re good, really good,” she said. “But we still have a chance to have a special season and do well in the playoffs.
Franklin heads to Loreauville Friday, Catholic High plays host to Delcambre.